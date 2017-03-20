The RE/MAX Northern Illinois real estate network once again led the seven-county metropolitan Chicago real estate market in home sales during the year just ended. RE/MAX brokers represented 15.3 percent of those who bought or sold homes, comfortably outdistancing any competing brokerage organizations. RE/MAX was not only No. 1 in the metro area for 2016, it also took the top spot in each of the seven counties and in the suburbs as a whole, where its market share was 18.4 percent.

RE/MAX brokers listed 16.4 percent of all homes sold during 2016, or one of every six, to secure the top market share. In the suburbs, RE/MAX led with a 19.9 percent market share for listings sold, which amounts to one of every five homes sold. RE/MAX has held the number one position, based on listings sold in the metro Chicago real estate market, since area-wide MLS data was first available in 1994.

RE/MAX brokers also led the seven-county Chicago-area market in buyer representation, helping buyers with 14.1 percent of all home purchases in 2016, including 16.8 percent in the Chicago suburbs.

These market-share figures were drawn from data compiled by Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC (MRED), which also showed that 114,708 residential listings were sold during 2016 in the seven-county metro market, which includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. RE/MAX also was the 2016 market share leader in more than 200 towns and communities across Chicagoland.

According to MRED data, RE/MAX was the market share leader for both listings sold and buyer representation in all seven metro-area counties during 2016.



Cook County – There were 40,178 listed homes sold in Cook County in 2016. RE/MAX led the market, listing 16.7 percent of homes sold, and it was number one in buyer representation with 13.9 percent.

DuPage County – There were 14,371 listings sold in DuPage County during 2016. RE/MAX led the market, listing 21.5 percent of residences sold, and it was number one in buyer representation with 16.7 percent.

Kane County – There were 7,640 listed homes sold in Kane County in 2016. RE/MAX led the market, listing 24.8 percent of homes sold, and it was number one in buyer representation with 21.2 percent.

Kendall County – There were 2,554 listed homes sold in Kendall County in 2016. RE/MAX topped the market by listing 17 percent of listings sold, and it was first in buyer representation with 17.1 percent.

Lake County – There were 10,763 listed homes sold in Lake County in 2016. RE/MAX led the market, listing 24 percent of sold properties, and it was number one in buyer representation with 22.15 percent.

McHenry County – There were 5,551 listed homes sold in McHenry County in 2016. RE/MAX led the market, listing 25.9 percent of homes sold, and it was number one in buyer representation with 23.3 percent.

Will County – There were 10,633 listed homes sold in Will County during 2016. RE/MAX led the market, listing 21.6 percent of those homes, and it was number one in buyer representation at 16.8 percent.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

