Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the Doubletree by Hilton Newark Airport Hotel. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia is a nationally recognized elite operator of hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

The 502 room Doubletree by Hilton hotel is adjacent to the Newark Liberty Airport and within ten miles of downtown Manhattan. The hotel offers complimentary shuttle service to the airport, Cape Liberty Cruise Port and Newark Penn Station. Nearby leisure attractions include the New Jersey Performing Arts center, Red Bull Stadium, Prudential Center Arena, Liberty Science Center and the Jersey Garden Outlets. Steps away are the businesses and corporate headquarters for Anheuser-Busch Brewery, Prudential, Panasonic and Rutgers University.

“The Doubletree Newark Airport aligns well with Crescent due to our extensive experience in operating hotels at gateway airports throughout the US,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Our unique approach as an elite Hilton brand hotel manager, combined with our extensive experience in the greater New York Metropolitan area and other major gateways, will maximize the potential of this great hotel.”

The only Newark airport hotel featuring executive level hotel rooms and exclusive lounge, guests enjoy amenities such as high-speed Internet access, a comfortable work desk, luxurious bedding, and a flat-screen TV. The newly renovated and fully-equipped fitness center and pool is open 24 hours. Dine at the Bistro 128 or “The Bar”, a casual sports lounge featuring events on seven TVs. The hotel also features 18,000 square feet of flexible event space, which is perfect for corporate meetings, executive training and social events.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the Doubletree by Hilton Newark Airport, visit

http://www.newarkairport.doubletreebyhilton.com or call 1-855-271-3617.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the US and Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.