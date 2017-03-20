Mesothelioma Tumor Thickness and Survival Total tumour thickness had a significant impact on overall survival and disease-free survival.

The University of Toronto study included 65 newly-diagnosed patients with pleural mesothelioma. The thickness of their tumors was measured with imaging studies and compared to their eventual treatment responses.

“Total tumour thickness had a significant impact on overall survival and disease-free survival in univariate analysis,” writes author Marc de Perrot, MD, a thoracic surgeon at Toronto General Hospital. “In multivariate analysis, total tumour thickness remained an independent predictor of survival…”

According to the article in the European Respiratory Journal, people with thicker tumors had higher tumor volume and lower odds of mesothelioma survival. Thickness of mesothelioma tumors on the diaphragm had the closest correlation to length of life.

“The researchers call these results encouraging because they suggest a way to refine the cancer staging process and make more informed decisions about radical mesothelioma treatment, which can be very challenging” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor of Surviving Mesothelioma.

