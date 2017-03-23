The organization’s mission is to solve a growing problem in the divorce world – a rapidly changing economy.

Divorce attorneys who adapt well to a changing financial world can be better equipped to achieve their client’s goals. A rapidly changing economy and new compensation plans has caused the CFL™ designation to become the nation’s fasted growing trend with elite divorce attorneys who work with high net worth clients. The Massachusetts CFL™ community have truly been leaders, helping both their clients and the court system, by supporting the mission of being on the cutting edge of financial solutions and strategies for divorce!

These attorneys continue to support the mission of the AACFL with the CFL™ designation and continued membership. In a relatively short time, the AACFL membership has grown nationwide to states including Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Florida, Texas, and California. This expansive growth would not have occurred without the dedication of its Massachusetts members. The AACFL applauds the commitment of its Massachusetts Chapter Members and CFL™s.

The broad appeal of the CFL™ is that it solves a significant problem in the legal world that AACFL members are committed to fixing. A common path for many attorneys is to study liberal arts at the undergraduate level, then to go to law school, and then to be fighting for their clients’ financial future without any formal financial training. The mission of this group is to fix that problem because of how complex today’s financial economy has become. A solid understanding of the financial fundamentals taught in the CFL™ Training course can make the difference between an attorney’s client struggling after their divorce and the client being able to start the next chapter of their life with more financial security for their family. While years of experience as a divorce attorney is undoubtedly valuable, imagine the power and benefit to clients of combining that legal knowledge with enhanced financial knowledge!

An additional goal for the group is to raise the level of financial knowledge in the family law community, freeing up the judge’s schedules from having to deal with these matters. This will allow judges to spend more time on areas such as domestic abuse, custody problems, and other important, non-financial, family matters. The organization believes that this is a goal that society would benefit from greatly.

The uniqueness of the CFL™ designation and training program is that it was developed by nationally recognized financial firms, financial experts, attorneys and judges who believe in the mission. To create public confidence, the CFL™ designation is only awarded to members of the AACFL who have taken the time to study and receive a passing grade on an objective, comprehensive exam covering these concepts. Not all divorce lawyers would make the commitment of time and effort to obtain and prove their knowledge in these areas. The AACFL seeks to publicly recognize the dedication of these members and CFLs and will be indicating those who have earned the designation on their Massachusetts Chapter website, available for public viewing: http://www.aacfl.org/chapter-ma/

The AACFL is hopeful that this trend will continue in Massachusetts and that its mission of helping the public and the court system will be achieved through the dedication of its members. Currently, the membership represents some of the finest divorce attorneys and firms in Massachusetts and nationwide. Congratulations to the following Massachusetts Members!



Steven Gurdin, CFL - Fitch Law Partners

Peter Barlow, CFL - Kates & Barlow

Laura Gibbs, CFL - Gibbs & Heinle LLP

Robin Nardone, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Stephen Lander, CFL - Lander & Lander, P.C.

Norman Jacobs - Esdaile, Barrett, Jacobs & Mone

David Lee - Lee & Rivers, LLC

Mary Beth Sweeney, CFL - Atwood & Cherny, PC

Robert Rivers - Lee & Rivers, LLC

Mary Ferriter, CFL - Esdaile, Barrett, Jacobs & Mone

Gayle Stone Turesky, CFL - Stone, Stone & Creem

Carolyn Van Tine, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Nancy Van Tine, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Jessica Dubin - Lee & Rivers, LLC

Steve Ryan - Witmer, Karp, Warner & Ryan LLP

Dean Amrose - McGrath & Kane Attorneys at Law, Inc.

Gary Todd- Todd & Weld, LLP

Kristin Doeberl - Verrill Dana

Patricia Fernandez, CFL - Patricia S. Fernandez & Associates

Laura Studen, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Marc Fitzgerald - Casner & Edwards, LLP

Joanne Romanow - Casner & Edwards, LLP

Calvin Heinle - Gibbs & Heinle LLP

Kirsten Young - Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford, LLP

Kristin Bullwinkel - Bullwinkel and Brooks, LLC

Michael Judge - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Susan Grandis - Rubin & Rudman, LLP

Marc Cooper - Fields, Dennis & Cooper, LLP

David Abramson - Verrill Dana

Barbara Nason, CFL - Nason Divorce Solutions

Al DeNapoli - Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rogers, PC

Sandra Lundy, CFL - Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rogers, PC

Patricia Saint James - Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rogers, PC

Peter Kajko - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Julie Hess - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Patricia O'Connell - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Kristen Jiang - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Stephen MacKenzie - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Maura Anderson - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Molly Wilson Chung - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Matthew Passalacqua - Kajko, Weisman, Colasanti & Stein, LLP

Gary Avratin, CFL - Gary S Avratin Law Office

Joshua Tracey - Tracey and Associates

Jeffrey Soilson, CFL - Fitch Law Partners

Andrea Delaney, CFL - Fields, Dennis & Cooper, LLP

Sheryl Dennis, CFL - Fields, Dennis & Cooper, LLP

Adam Avratin, CFL - Adam S. Avratin, Attorney

Kristine Cummings - Fitch Law Partners

Richard Bardi - Richard C. Bardi & Associates, LLP

Barbara Drury, CFL - Fitch Law Partners

JoAnne Meyers, CFL - Novick and Meyers

Shaun Forsyth - Esdaile, Barrett, Jacobs & Mone

Carlos Maycotte, CFL - Fitch Law Partners

John Quigley, CFL - Law Offices of John E. Quigley PC

Regina Snow Mandl, CFL - Smith Duggan Buell & Rufo LLP

Brian Heneghan - Kates & Barlow

Toni Rafanelli, CFL - Rafanelli & Kittredge, P.C.

Marcia Mavrides - Mavrides Law

Laura Cervizzi, CFL - Cervizzi & Associates

Rosanne Klovee - Law Office of Rosanne Klovee LLC

Monique Maillet - Fraier & Maillet, P.C.

Tiffany Howard, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Helen Holcomb, CFL - Cunha & Holcomb, P.C.

Alisha Tomasino - Tomasino Legal Group, LC

Lisa Marino - Wilson, Marino & Bonnevie, P.C.

Leila Wons - Law Office of Leila J. Wons

John Hoffman - Hoffman Law Group

Arthur Sneider - Sneider Kellman, PC

Julia Rodgers - Mavrides Law

Bonnie Karshbaum, CFL - Bonnie Lynne Karshbaum

David Russman - Russman Law

Francine Gardikas, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Geraldine McEvoy - McEvoy & Stuntz, LLP

Robyn Frye Honig - Honig & Barnes

Ronald Barriere, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Andrea Dunbar, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Judy McKinnon, CFL - Stone, Stone & Creem

Howard Lewis - Lewis Breau

Laura Unflat - The Law Office of Laura M. Unflat

Karen Van Kooy - Israel, Van Kooy & Days, LLC

Cheryl Garrity, CFL - Cheryl Garrity Attorney At Law

Martha Bagley, CFL - Law Office of Martha Bagley

Erica Foster- Law Office of Erica M. Foster

Christie Jacobi - Gibbs & Heinle LLP

Lisa Graff - The Law Offices of Lisa J. Graff

Amy Dawson - The Law Offices of Lisa J. Graff

Kathryn Yates - Bullwinkel & Brooks, LLC

Theresa Ramos - Tracey and Associates

Elizabeth Crowley, CFL - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Thomas Taranto, CFL - Law Office of Thomas J. Taranto P.C.

Katie Cintolo, CFL - Stone, Stone & Creem

Anna Klimas, CFL - Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford, LLP

Laurel Spallone, CFL - Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford, LLP

Jeffrey Quinn - Jeffrey Quinn, Esq.

Joshua Robbins - Lewis Breau

Ann Breau Karpenski - Lewis Breau

Hindell Grossman - Grossman & Associates, LTD.

Robert Jutras, CFL - Sheehan, Schiavoni, Jutras & Magliocchetti, LLP

Sonja Starins, CFL - Sheehan, Schiavoni, Jutras & Magliocchetti, LLP

Cynthia Sullivan, CFL - Cynthia Sullivan, Attorney at Law

Russell Smith - Fitch Law Partners, LLP

Andrea Lance - Lance Law, LLC

Lisa Cukier - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Cynthia Runge - Law Office of Cynthia T. Runge

Sheara Friend - Law Office of Sheara Friend

Lorraine Stark - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Christopher Walsh - Gibbs & Heinle LLP

Eric Schutzbank - Berid Schutzbank

Steven Weil, CFL - Doherty, Ciechanowski, Dugan & Cannon, PC

Jeff Melick, CFL - Kates & Barlow

Kevin Rauseo - Hamblett & Kerrigan

David Friedman - Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, PC

Thomas MacMillan - MacMillan Law Offices

Karen Buckley - Rosenberg, Freedman, & Lee, LLP.

Laurel Peterson, CFL - Michael Flores, PC

Steven Ballard - Law Offices of Steven Ballard

Anthony Low - Shapiro Law Group, PC

Christina Pashou, CFL - Mavrides Law

Lauren Bussey, CFL - Brick, Sugarman, Jones & McBrien, LLP

Amanda Shuman - Danger Law LLC

Charlene Caldeira - Lander & Lander, P.C.

Robin Gibbs - Robin A. Gibbs, Esq.

Emmanuel Dockter - Baum & Dockter

Daryl Zules - Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford, LLP

Karen Levitt - Levitt Law Group

Brad Taylor - Marcum LLP

Jennifer Lamanna - Lamanna Law Offices

Beth Nussbaum - Nussbaum Family Law

Richard Novitch, CFL - Todd & Weld, LLP

Wendie Murstein, CFL - Kates & Barlow

Jane Fraier, CFL - Fraier & Maillet, P.C.

Linda O'Connell, CFL - Linda A. O'Connell

Jennifer Allen - Cantanzaro & Allen, LLC

Stephanie Curtin - Kenowitz & Greenberg, P.C.

Jordan Bowne - Burns & Levinson, LLP

Cara Sgobba, CFL - Cervizzi & Associates

Lisa Wilson - Wilson, Marino & Bonnevie, P.C.

Steven E. Gurdin, Esq., CFL — Partner at Fitch Law Partners, LLP, Boston, MA and AACFL Advisory Board member states, “I have been a civil litigator for over 20 years with a focus on family law. I found the course materials and course faculty to be first rate. The training provides many useful practice tips and the course materials are a deep resource of substantive material that will help me and my colleagues in our day to day practice. I highly recommend the AACFL and its training to litigators who deal with financial issues on a regular basis."

For more information, the National AACFL website is http://www.aacfl.org.