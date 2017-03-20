Adobe Summit Brings New Silicon Connector for AEM

Silicon Connector for AEM With version 2.0, we've made it even easier for users, as they can search and navigate AEM without leaving the Creative Cloud tools.

Silicon Publishing, the world leader in Adobe InDesign solutions, announced Silicon Connector 2.0 for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) at the Adobe Summit, a major industry meet-up now through March 23rd.

Expected to hit the streets in late April, the all-new Connector continues to highlight the direct-URL linking making it the solution of choice for AEM connectivity to Adobe InDesign since 2010, but with new support for AEM navigation and asset search directly from InDesign. AEM navigation and search also works in Photoshop and Illustrator, so those users can now open, edit, and save files directly back to AEM.

"Silicon Connector for Adobe Experience Manager has enabled direct linking from InDesign to AEM Assets since 2010” said Max Dunn, Silicon Publishing CEO. “With version 2.0, we've made it even easier for users, as they can search and navigate AEM without leaving the Creative Cloud tools.”

With version 1.0, users select assets in the AEM user interface, dragging and dropping them into InDesign to create direct links. Version 2.0 enhances this functionality by adding a direct interface to AEM within the InDesign application.

While Connector 2.0 for AEM offers convenience to Photoshop and Illustrator users, letting them access AEM Assets without leaving native applications, its most powerful functionality remains within Adobe InDesign. Thanks to a unique low-level technology extending the core InDesign linking architecture, AEM assets are referenced from InDesign directly yet remain resident in AEM, allowing true single-source asset management. With Connector, packaging up assets is no longer needed.

Silicon Connector for AEM 1.0 is available now from http://siliconpublishing.com/order/ Buyers will receive a free upgrade to version 2.0 when it is released on April 23rd.

About Silicon Publishing

The world leader in automating web-to-print and multi-channel publishing with Adobe InDesign, as well as the top reseller of InDesign Server, Silicon Publishing has 17 years of experience delivering best-in-class publishing solutions for top brands including Nike, Amazon, Hallmark, Adobe and Disney.

Learn more at http://siliconpublishing.com