"They Call It Stormy Monday" I am excited about the opportunities to share my music worldwide on jazz stages and then some. ~ Gordon Michaels

Entertainment has been in the bones of Gordon Michaels from a very early age, from his church's children's choir through his high school years. It seems that this foundation honed his personal expression developing his passion for performing. After attending New York City’s Music and Arts High School Michaels was afforded the opportunity to appear in the movie “Fame” as well as the soundtrack recording. This experience led him to a scholarship to the Boston Conservatory of Music for Opera where he discovered his passion for Musical Theatre and achieved a BFA.

Gordon’s versatility in shuffling genres with ease was the precursor to his musical prominence and was a driving force that managed to create opportunities worldwide with known singers; Patti Labelle, Jennifer Holiday, James Taylor, Aerosmith, Rod Steward, Cissy Houston, Keith Lockhart, Tramine & Edward Hawkins, Natalie Cole and a performance for Pope John Paul II.

Musical Theatre is an avenue of expression that is close to his heart. He is known for successfully producing small dinner shows and cabaret events in local establishments in the Boston area. Gordon inspires his audiences with not only theater productions but offers his expertise to private functions, charity and corporate events choosing from any of the six cabaret shows in his musical repertoire. His shows consist of “Unforgettable - A tribute to Nat King Cole,” “I’m Misbehaving - Fats Waller Song I Never Get To Sing,” “Music of our great soul brothers,” “Journey through the decades,” “Black on Broadway” and “Listen to my heart” each with a definition of expression all their own.

“His darkly rich, soulful baritone and gregarious way with audiences earn this guy a gold star.” ~ John Hoglund, Backstage, Bistro Bits

Gospel music is a genre that runs through his veins whereby creating and hosting the popular Gospel Brunch at the original House of Blues in Cambridge, MA.

Gordon’s notable achievement was receiving the recognition of David Foster, when he became the Boston winner of the David Foster/Name Drop Singing Contest in 2009. In addition to first place in the Encore Silver Note Sing Off and the Best Male Vocalist for Jazz and Gospel by the Boston Music Awards.

“He has such a big personality when he gets up there. He’s much more than a voice”, says Charles Nazarian, Chairman of the Independent Christian Church in Cape Ann.” ~ Gaily McCarthy, Staff Writer, Gloucester Daily Times.

“Michaels simply radiated confidence, authority and joy of performance.” ~ Bryan VanCampen, The Ithaca Times.

“When Gordon reached out to me to let me know he was interested in performing on jazz stages worldwide, I immediately went to hear his music. I heard a very versatile artist that could fall into any musical setting and find his own authentic expression. Not only is he an actor, he is one that can truly ‘tell a story in song’ and capture the heart of his audience” says Jaijai Jackson of The Jazz Network Worldwide.

Gordon is a complete southern gentleman at heart and knows how to entertain leaving his audience wanting more.

Gordon is a complete southern gentleman at heart and knows how to entertain leaving his audience wanting more.

Be sure to catch Gordon's feature on The Jazz Network Worldwide this week at http://www.thejazznetworkworldwide.com. Go to http://www.gordonmichaels.com to learn more and to purchase his new single "They call it stormy Monday."

