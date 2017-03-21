Alpha Generation Distribution Acquired by 4Sec Group

Proactive IT security distributor Alpha Generation Distribution announces today the completion of its acquisition by 4Sec Group, the complete channel business across security, compliance and cloud-based technologies.

The acquisition of 100% of Alpha Generation’s share capital for an undisclosed sum represents the next stage in the company’s journey, combining new plans for the future with the team, expertise, and approach that has grown the business to this point.

“Alpha Generation is an established VAD with a strong vendor and product portfolio,” says Grahame Smee, Group Managing Director at 4Sec Group. “But, crucially, the company shares 4Sec Group’s relentless focus on delivering value to the channel. With this new acquisition, Alpha Generation effectively becomes the VAD arm of the 4Sec Group and we’ll continue to build on the foundation of our existing vendors and channel customers as we move forwards.”

Alpha Generation’s current vendors include Thycotic, Flexera Software, Corero, and BlackStratus, with products from SIEM and DDoS protection to application vulnerability and privileged account management. This strong portfolio will now benefit from increased investment in the business to drive growth, while new vendor opportunities are always being explored.

“We’re delighted to become part of the 4Sec Group,” says Stuart Reay, Managing Director at Alpha Generation Distribution Ltd. “With all of our employees including directors staying on, there’s no disruption. We’ll be continuing to provide the close relationships and channel expertise that our vendors and partners value, with the added advantage of increased resources.”

Proposed future plans include opening a new Basingstoke office for Alpha Generation in addition to existing Retford and Leeds locations. This will grow the company’s headcount and provide more presence in the South.

“As part of the 4Sec Group, we’ll be able to supplement our expertise and vendor contacts with Grahame’s,” adds Reay. “For our existing vendors and partners, it means all the support they’re used to and more. For new vendors and partners, it’s the perfect time to see how we could help.”

To find out more about Alpha Generation Distribution, visit http://www.alpha-gen.co.uk.

For more information on 4Sec Group, visit http://www.4secgroup.com

About Alpha Generation Distribution Ltd

Alpha Generation Distribution provides value-added distribution to the UK IT channel. Founded in May 2013, the company has a strong background in IT distribution and specialises in proactive security solutions.

Alpha Generation works on a foundation of product knowledge, channel building, marketing support and personal expertise to deliver tangible value to the channel.

Visit: http://www.alpha-gen.co.uk

About 4Sec Group

Founded in January 2017, 4Sec Group is a channel group of companies with a focus on total channel enablement. The company specialises in growing market areas including cyber security, compliance, and cloud-based technologies.

Across each of these areas, 4Sec Group is the complete channel company.

Visit: http://www.4secgroup.com

Contact:

Mark Weatherill

Marketing Diirector

Alpha Generation Distribution Limited

+44 1777 852222

mark.weatherill(at)alpha-gen(dot)co.uk

## Ends ##