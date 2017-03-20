New UI / UX Unveiled in dotCMS 4.x Series

Inline Editing in dotCMS 4.0 This is only the first step of an agile process rollout as we continue to unveil the new redesign in the 4.x series throughout 2017.

dotCMS, a leading edge, open-source Java based content management platform, is proud to announce the launch of their new UI/UX with the unveiling of dotCMS 4.0. Built using Angular 2 JS and coupled with inspiration from the concepts of Google’s Material Design, this anticipated major version release introduces the dotCMS 4.x series, focusing on the redesign and advancement of the platform’s UI/UX.

“We’ve been working hard to create an updated product UI that takes advantage of some of the latest trends as well as emphasize what matters most: a better user experience.” said Jason Smith, dotCMS Chief Creative Officer. “This is only the first step of an agile process rollout as we continue to unveil the new redesign in the 4.x series throughout 2017.”

The first release in the 4.x series is inclusive of enhancements to the platform aimed at increasing usability, efficiency, and all around improved user experience. A notable enhancement in 4.0 is the single page app layout that allows for a consistent menu on all pages. The seamless experience a constant menu provides is an improved experience from past versions that required users to migrate between sections to complete tasks. This new improvement will be especially welcomed by content editors.

Users will notice new notifications at the top of the page with the single page app layout. These are comparable to the notifications on smartphones and inform users when tasks are completed. In addition, a new centralized “Actions Button” provides users quick access to their most recent content and widgets, pages, files, and personas. The “Actions Button” improves the editor’s ability to quickly access the platform and post new content, pages etc. Moreover, a fully manageable and customizable device preview allows editors to preview content on mobile in addition to desktop.

Smith emphasized, “We knew a new UI was important to our customers, especially content editors, but we wanted it to be much more than just a simple reskin.” Smith added in, “While we did update the look and feel, we also centralized tasks, added new ways for users to easily track their pending projects, and more. Launching our redesign as a series instead of all at once allows us to give our customers the efficiency that they’re looking for while constantly improving our product.”

dotCMS 4.0 is now available for download and can be viewed on the dotCMS demo site at http://www.dotcms.com.

For more information on this release, please visit: http://dotcms.com/docs/latest/change-log

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a leading , open source content management platform for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints -- all from a single system.

Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include: TELUS, Standard & Poors, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Nomura Bank, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, DriveTest Ontario and ICANN.