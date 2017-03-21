Starlight Community Theater (SCT) will be presenting Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None for five (5) performances beginning Thursday, March 30 and running through Sunday, April 2. This production will mark the eighth show of SCT’s 2016-2017 season and is presented through special arrangement through Samuel French.

Based off the best-selling crime novel of all time, And Then There Were None follows 10 strangers who are invited to an island by a mysterious Mr. and Mrs. Owen. After a turn of events, the strangers find out there is no Mr. and Mrs. Owen and are being accused of their past crimes by a mysterious voice through a gramophone record. As the play goes on, the guests are murdered, one by one, and it’s up to them to discover who amongst them is the murderer.

"And Then There Were None is a play that will have audiences hanging off the edge of their seat,” says Jessica Holt, Director of And Then There Were None “For those that love a good crime story, this world famous show is a must-see.“

The play version of And Then There Were None is only one adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous crime story. Since the book's publishing, there been 9 full length films and 3 TV movies to showcase this suspenseful story.

For more information about And Then Were None or Starlight Community Theater, please visit starlightcommunitytheater.com.

OPENING NIGHT:

-Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

-Thursday (3/30) Friday (3/31) & Saturday (4/1) at 7 p.m.

-Saturday (4/1) and Sunday (4/2) at 2 p.m.

WHERE:

-1611 W Whispering Wind Dr. Suite 9, Phoenix, AZ 85085

TICKETS:

-$15 at admission.