Intensix, developer of a real-time predictive analytics platform for prediction of patient deterioration in the ICU and high acuity departments of hospitals, announced today that the company’s Medical Director, Dr. Itai Pessach will be presenting at the 37th International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM).

The poster presentation will discuss a segment of the results achieved as part of Intensix proof of concept trial at the Tel Aviv Medical Center. The presentation will focus on a computerized model used to continuously calculate a modified SOFA score to predict patient outcomes in the ICU. The analysis and model development was performed on a database of 629 septic patients with severe hemodynamic instability events admitted to a general ICU in a tertiary medical center between 2007 and 2014, and validated in 92 patients with such events admitted during 2015.

The International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine is organized by the departments of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine of Erasme University Hospital, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, in association with the Belgian Society of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (SIZ). The meeting is one of the largest in its field, now attracting more than 6000 participants from countries world-wide. The objectives of this four day symposium are to provide participants with an up to date review of the most recent, clinically relevant, developments in research, therapy, and management of the critically ill.

Dr. Pessach is a Senior Pediatric Critical Care Physician and the Deputy Director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children hospital, Sheba Medical Center. Dr. Pessach is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Tel-Aviv University. He is certified in allergy immunology and in pediatric critical care. He has a broad background in basic and clinical research and has published extensively in the fields of pediatric immunology and critical care. Dr. Pessach holds an MD, Ph.D. degree from the Ben-Gurion University and has trained both at Sheba medical center as well as at Children’s Hospital Boston, Harvard Medical School.

