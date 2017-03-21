Art, Chaos And Vodoo Converge at CAL State Northridge

French-American sculptor, photographer and filmmaker Pascal Giacomini presents a multimedia exhibition inspired by his month-long participation in the 2nd Ghetto Biennale, an international art event held in a slum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Opening reception (5:00-7:00PM) and screening of Out of Chaos, An Artist’s Journey in Haiti (7:30PM, with Q&A), takes place Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Valley Performing Arts Center Gallery on the CSUN campus. The exhibition runs March 10-May 13, 2017.

When people think of Haiti they think Vodou (aka Voodoo). They think poverty. They also conjure visions of the devastating 2010 earthquake, which killed 300,000 Haitians. But what they don’t know is the way those in the know describe Haiti: A nation where art is life. A place where an artist is born every day.

Pascal Giacomini has been involved with Haiti for 30 years. He and his Haitian wife have owned and operated Galerie Lakaye, L.A.’s premiere Haitian art gallery for 25 years. Anxious to see how the earthquake had impacted the substantial art culture there, in 2011 he applied and was accepted to participate in the 2nd Ghetto Biennale, which directed artists to create their works from materials found on the ground. As he worked alongside a collective of Vodou sculptors in one of the poorest slums in Port-au-Prince, he began documenting the profusion of artistic activity happening in this unlikely place.

In the film, Out of Chaos, An Artist’s Journey in Haiti, we follow Giacomini as he visits with some of Haiti’s best-known artists, who discuss the challenges of remaining creative under unyielding circumstances, and on the influences of Vodou and Haiti’s revolutionary roots in many of their works; he interviews major players on the cultural scene, attends an extraordinary Vodou Ceremony, all the while, working to finish three large-scale sculptures for inclusion in the festival. Artists and anyone else looking to be inspired may not want to miss Out of Chaos, An Artist’s Journey in Haiti.

To see Out of Chaos film trailer: https://vimeo.com/84905576

Film running time: 60 minutes.

To visit artist website: http://pascalgiacomini.com/out-of-chaos/

