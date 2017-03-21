Excellence In Athletic Training award winner Robbie Bowers, ATC I'm touched and humbled that this is coming from my peers. I am honored to be a part of what we all do. Thank you so much!

The FWATA Public Relations Committee is pleased to announce the winter quarter winner of the Excellence in Athletic Training Award. Each quarter, the Excellence in Athletic Training Award celebrates District 8 athletic trainers or athletic training student members who display an exceptional commitment to mentoring, professional development or enhancing the quality of health care.

This quarter’s winner is Robbie Bowers, ATC. Robbie has been the head athletic trainer at Rancho Bernardo High School since 1990 and is a preceptor for the San Diego State Athletic Training Education Program. Robbie is also involved in the San Diego High School Athletic Trainers Association as well as served many years as the CATA Secondary School Committee Chair. In January of 2017, Robbie was providing medical care for a boys basketball game when there was a medical emergency in the stands. Thanks to his experience and practiced emergency action plan, he and his team were able to quickly administer CPR and apply an AED which ultimately saved the man’s life.

Robbie was quoted as saying, "I'm touched and humbled that this is coming from my peers. I am honored to be a part of what we all do. Thank you so much!"