The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) recently retained the services of Mike Gianas (Redemption Creative LLC) as the lead resource for its marketing committee over the coming year.

“An increased focus on marketing will enable us to provide greater value to our member companies and the healthcare providers and clients we serve,” says Deb Zelnio, NALTO Marketing Committee Chair.

“We are confident that Gianas’ background and integrated marketing experience will create a more cohesive brand voice and marketing strategy for NALTO,” adds Zelnio.

Gianas brings over ten years experience in healthcare staffing, including previous roles as a corporate Communications Director and freelance writer, prior to becoming an independent senior marketing consultant.

“I’m grateful for this special opportunity to collaborate with the NALTO marketing committee to promote locum tenens staffing,” says Gianas.

NALTO plans to focus its upcoming marketing efforts on increasing the visibility of the association and its members, highlighting the value of contract physicians as a preferred staffing solution, redefining its brand identity, and further bolstering its online presence.

