ReviMedia to Be the Gold Sponsor at LeadsCon Las Vegas 2017

ReviMedia, one of the fastest growing performance marketing companies, announced that they will be the Gold Sponsor of LeadsCon Las Vegas, a conference dedicated to the lead generation industry, held at The Paris Hotel, March 21-22, 2017. After three years ReviMedia has decided to step down from their Lead Sponsorship position and support this year as Gold Sponsor.

For almost a decade, ReviMedia has delivered quality, quantity and transparency. Since 2010, the company has generated over 40 million leads and calls on its owned and operated web properties, attracting millions of customers every month. ReviMedia’s main competitive advantage is its proprietary platform, which has resulted in the in-house development of their sister company, PX. PX will be attending LeadsCon as well and will be Registration Sponsor at this year’s event.

LeadsCon Las Vegas has emerged as the premier lead generation conference and provides an important networking forum for online marketers to share knowledge, discuss new trends and identify opportunities for further growth. The conference, which was founded in 2007, has developed into the main lead generation conference in the industry, with a large attendance rate among thought leaders within the lead gen space.

“We appreciate LeadsCon’s role as a platform for knowledge exchange within the lead generation community and we are thrilled to be sponsoring the most anticipated event in lead generation all year. We are looking forward to having a great and productive couple of days and meeting new and existing ReviMedia partners,” said CEO Frans van Hulle.

“We’re very excited to have ReviMedia join us at LeadsCon Las Vegas 2017 for our 10th Anniversary. In addition to them being a tremendous partner and supporter of the LeadsCon Community, they are also a leader in the performance marketing space who brings a lot of value to the Show,” stated Cory Smith, LeadsCon Show Director.

About ReviMedia

ReviMedia is a fast-growing performance marketing company offering sophisticated lead generation and lead exchange solutions to clients across multiple verticals, including insurance, financial services, and home services. ReviMedia’s competitive advantage is its proprietary platform, which has resulted in its sister company, PX. ReviMedia is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in The Netherlands, Ukraine and Panama. For more information, please visit http://www.revimedia.com and http://www.px.com.

About LeadsCon

LeadsCon is the definitive conference for vertical media, online lead gen and direct response marketing. Founded in 2007, LeadsCon showcases the best people and companies in vertical media and direct response marketing. 5000+ (3,000 for Las Vegas & 2,000 for New York) people rely each year on LeadsCon for unparalleled insights and access to marketing leaders. For more information visit: http://www.leadscon.com/