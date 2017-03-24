EventForte Launches Virtual Reality Tours for Meetings & Events

EventForte has announced the public launch of EventForte VR Tours for meetings and events to the Oculus Store. This app was previously showcased at IMEX America in October of 2016, one of the largest hospitality trade shows in the world. The app, which allows for three dimensional rendering of function spaces, had already been available on Apple, Android, and Windows 10 devices, and desktops.

This move makes EventForte’s event management platform the first ever major event platform to offer a virtual reality showcase feature. EventForte plans to follow up on this Oculus Store release with releases into other virtual reality stores in the coming months.

“VR technology is the next wave of consumer experience,” said Ankit Gupta, President of EventForte. “For event planners and their clients, we wanted to give them the experience of actually being inside a venue from the convenience of their home or office.”

Event planners now have the ability to show clients a more lifelike representation of their event space layouts, reducing the necessity for frequent site visits.

The virtual reality platform allows users to immerse themselves in a real-life view of event diagrams and furniture layouts. A user can “walk around” either in first or third person mode using a humanoid in the venue, to get a feel of what it would be like to see and walk around the event in real life.

EventForte, Inc. is a hospitality technology firm that provides an all-in-one event management cloud platform. EventForte simplifies the event management process by empowering event planners and venues with easy-to-use event planning tools that feature cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, accurate 3D rendering, and virtual reality. To find out more, visit https://www.eventforte.com.