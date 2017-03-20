Nubes, Ally and Telesystem have combined strengths to offer a unique package of services to the enterprise market which potentially transforms the IT services arena for enterprise businesses. The service bundle is centered on a private cloud network designed for Infrastructure (IaaS) as a Service and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions that are complimented by Hosted PBX services, SIP & VoIP related services.

“Our private network connection provides a secure extension of a customer’s physical site to our cloud environment without having to traverse the public internet. This is the optimal delivery method to ensure the best security, performance and lowest latency possible,” commented Benjamin Jenkins, Ally Co-Founder.

Ally’s expansion hub will be deployed at Telesystem’s Michigan datacenter – DC-2. This aligns with Ally’s growth plans to completely cover the US market by years end. Partnering with Telesystem solves tactical goals and technical requirements for the Mid-West region, while also creating a powerful alignment between the companies. The Telesystem partnership further extends Nubes and Ally’s reach into Northeast territory targeting Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington DC metro areas through Telesystem’s wholly owned, Pennsylvania- based organization, LSI.

The combined offerings will bring a compelling story to the enterprise segment through Telesystem’s telecom suite of services and Nubes’ private cloud infrastructure services. “This should excite the enterprise market place with a truly exclusive approach to solving their telecom and IT requirements,” commented John Martin, President of Telesystem. This expansion will be completed in the 2nd quarter of 2017. Nubes is currently operational and selling services within the market, offering private cloud services to select enterprise clients.

“Telesystem is very excited about Ally and Nubes locating into DC-2. Through this partnership we gain a client and ecosystem partner that compliments every aspect of our business. We plan to work closely and with Nubes and align our sales efforts,” commented Denton Parson, Chief Operation Officer of Telesystem.

“The combined strength of this partnership will create a disruptive force in the market. Our private cloud IaaS, & PaaS products combine the value of security with the scalability of the cloud. We are staged to virtualize the world of IT, thus moving IT departments and managed service providers into a utility style monthly service model,“ stated David Hess President of Nubes Networks.

About Ally

Ally Technology is an FCC regulated voice and data carrier that owns, manages and operates its own national footprint. Ally also owns, operates and manages its own private infrastructure as a service platform. As a result, Ally is able to offer Enterprise level companies the most secure, horizontally scalable, private elastic cloud solutions available to the market.

http://www.ally.technology

About Nubes

Nubes Networks is a integrator of Ally Technology and Telesystem. Nubes provides enterprise and wholesale distribution for its market leading private cloud services. The expansion into the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions compliments a national strategy to distribute their private cloud Infrastructure as a Service and telecommunication services to enterprise and IT managed service providers.

http://www.nubesnetworks.com

About Telesystem

With a customer-centric mission, Telesystem is the dominant communications provider for commercial customers primarily in the Northwest/North Central, Ohio and Southeast, Michigan areas. Established in 1994, Telesystem maintains superior customer satisfaction by providing a wide array of integrated communication services and solutions delivered across their highly-advanced fiber SONET and carrier-grade Ethernet core network. Utilizing Session-Initiated Protocol (SIP), offerings such as Hosted Stations (Hosted IP-Centrex), SIP Trunks, high-definition voice and a growing suite of application solutions are available virtually anywhere in the world through the advancement of the Epiphany product portfolio. Telesystem’s managed service offering includes Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, Cloud Exchange, and Colocation. For more information, please visit http://www.Telesystem.us.