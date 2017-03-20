Today, SkillSurvey, the provider of cloud-based reference checking and sourcing solutions that deliver faster, more reliable insights while generating new candidate leads, announced continued growth among staffing and recruiting firms with a 39 percent increase in candidate reference checks and bookings up 28 percent from this sector in 2016 compared to the same period last year.

SkillSurvey’s solutions are used by 7 of the top 10 largest staffing firms named by Staffing Industry Analysts in its annual ranking and SkillSurvey is experiencing growth from staffing and recruiting companies across all sectors including recruitment process outsourcers (RPOs), managed service providers (MSPs), contingency-based/temporary agencies, niche recruiting firms, and executive search firms both in the US as well as global markets.

More staffing firms and recruiters are realizing the tremendous insight and competitive advantage they can gain from SkillSurvey’s online reference checking and sourcing solutions. They can quickly connect to references and referrals and offer professional feedback reports that help their clients make better hiring decisions and predict on-boarding and training needs.

Among the new firms who signed on or expanded relationships in the past year include: ALTRES, Fastaff Travel Nursing, Futurestep, and Nelson.

“As part of Nelson’s constant focus on optimizing our processes by using the most innovative tools, we began using SkillSurvey for online reference checks in July,” says Joe Madigan, Executive Vice President at Nelson. “We’ve been pleased with how SkillSurvey has allowed us to continue to streamline the automation of our reference checking process and expand our passive candidate pipeline.”

“Online reference checking has allowed us to become more nimble and adds another tool that helps our team succeed,” added Jose Mendez, Director of Compliance Operations at Fastaff Travel Nursing.

“We understand the unique needs of the staffing industry, which faces heavy pressure to identify and present great candidates to hiring managers in very short timeframes,” said Danielle Johnson, Senior Director, Staffing Solutions at SkillSurvey. “We’re giving them the tools to reduce time-to-hire, enhance their brand and grow their business and we continue to expand integrations with applicant tracking and CRM tools. No longer must companies choose speed and efficiency or quality; with SkillSurvey, they can have it all, and that’s going to set them apart competitively.”

SkillSurvey’s Pre-Hire 360® provides access to hundreds of job-specific surveys, ensuring that the information obtained is targeted and useful. SkillSurvey Source™ also helps recruiters cultivate a powerful database of passive candidates who served as references and referrals – a highly targeted pipeline of potential candidates. Staffing and recruiting firms are not only benefiting from the time savings generated by automating the process, but it is helping them be more strategic, while boosting their consumer and employment brand. Integration and referral opportunities provide ways for staffing and recruiting firms to package SkillSurvey’s solutions with their own services. This video highlights solutions for staffing and recruiting firms.

About SkillSurvey®

SkillSurvey is the leader in online reference checking, sourcing and credentialing, providing immediately useful insights to help employers make better hiring decisions. SkillSurvey speeds hiring for commercial, higher education, healthcare, and staffing and recruiting organizations. Its cloud-based referencing and credentialing solutions answer vital questions that help organizations hire the right people for every role.

Pre-Hire 360® provides insight into past job performance and is proven to predict future turnover, hiring manager satisfaction, and performance ratings. An unmatched library of scientifically-designed surveys produces job-specific data employers can trust. SkillSurvey SourceTM, an extension of Pre-Hire 360, helps recruiters source, engage and manage a more robust passive candidate pipeline through references and referrals. SkillSurvey Credential OnDemandTM provides healthcare organizations with a cloud-based credentialing engagement solution that helps skilled practitioners impact patient care faster — good for patients, providers, and hospitals. SkillSurvey makes the referencing, sourcing and credentialing process more efficient and effective — helping employers save time and money, grow revenues, and bring employees onboard faster.

Visit SkillSurvey at http://www.skillsurvey.com, and on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SkillSurvey®, and Pre-Hire 360® and are registered trademarks of SkillSurvey Inc. or its affiliates and are registered in the U.S. and other countries.

SkillSurvey’s Pre-Hire 360® is a patented solution. For more information, see http://www.skillsurvey.com/patents.

© 2017 SkillSurvey Inc. and its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Sabath

Sloane & Company

(212) 446-1873

ssabath(at)sloanepr.com