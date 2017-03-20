American Business Awards Deadline Extended to April 7

The 15th annual American Business Awards will accept nominations through April 7, 2017. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners will be announced on May 1, and the awards presented at a gala banquet on June 20 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Stevie® Awards, organizer of The American Business Awards, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 15th annual ABA competition has been extended to April 7. No additional late fees will be charged. Entries submitted through April 7 will not be penalized in any way in the judging process.

“We’ve received so many requests for individual deadline extensions that we’ve decided to extend the deadline for everyone,” said Stevie Awards president Michael Gallagher. The original final deadline was March 15.

The American Business Awards are widely considered to be the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2017 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2016. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace.

Categories include:



Management Awards

Company of the Year Awards

Customer Service Awards

Human Resources Awards

Information Technology Awards

Marketing Awards

New Product Awards

Public Relations Awards

Website Awards, Smartphone and Tablet Apps, and other Media Awards

Close to 150 executives worldwide will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners. The judging process has begun.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners will be announced on May 1, and the awards presented at a gala banquet on June 20 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Attendance is not required to win.

The list of past Stevie Award winners in The American Business Awards reads like a who’s who of innovation and business success in the U.S.A. Explore the lists of past Stevie winners here.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: The American Business Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com, and follow the Stevie Awards on Twitter @TheStevieAwards.