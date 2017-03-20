This secure, stand-alone unit has an internal computer, and is accurate within 10% of an experienced microbiologist’s visual count.

Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to introduce the Peel Plate Colony Counter, a customizable plug & play system that counts Peel Plate microbial test colonies, stores plate images, exports and archives data from Peel Plate microbial tests.

This secure, stand-alone unit has an internal computer, and is accurate within 10% of an experienced microbiologist’s visual count. For each test result the Colony Counter stores raw images, processed images, and full test result information including operator ID, sample ID, date and time of the results, count, result in CFU/mL-g etc. This information can be reviewed on the Colony Counter, copied into an excel spreadsheet, or directly transferred to an SQL database or other data management system.

“We are proud of the advancements built into our Colony Counter,” said Rick Skiffington V.P. of Engineering. “We have required calibration checks to safeguard test results, the frequency of which can be customized to each company’s requirements. Each unique Peel Plate microbial test and product type is tailored with a default dilution and can be counted using a black and white or color algorithm to categorize the type of bacterial colonies. The Colony Counter is also able to detect and quantify spreader colonies. These features combined make its accuracy and ability to document Peel Plate microbial test results unequaled in the current marketplace.”

Peel Plate microbial tests are available for aerobic count (Peel Plate AC), coliform count (Peel Plate CC), E. coli and coliform count (Peel Plate EC), yeast and mold count (Peel Plate YM), enterobacteriaceae count, (Peel Plate EB), and heterotrophic count (Peel Plate HET).

About Charm Sciences, Inc.

Charm Sciences is a world leader provider of food safety, water quality and environmental diagnostics. Charm’s diagnostics portfolio includes test kits and systems for antibiotics, mycotoxins, pesticides, alkaline phosphatase, pathogens, end product microbial assessment, allergen control, water quality and ATP hygiene. Directly and through its network of distributors, Charm products serve the food, beverage, water, pharmaceutical, medical, personal care, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries. Customers rely on Charm products for excellence in quality, innovation and customer support.

© 2017 Charm, Peel Plate and ROSA are registered trademarks of Charm Sciences, Inc.