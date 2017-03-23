Crimson Cup Welcomes Open Doors Coffeehouse in Johnson City, Tennessee

Columbus, Ohio Coffee Roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea recently welcomed Open Doors Coffeehouse to the group of independent coffee shops, cafés and bakeries it supports in 29 states. The shop at 101 E. 8th Ave. in Johnson City, Tennessee held its grand opening January 24.

“We’re excited to welcome Owner Michael Marion and Manager Elissa Rose to the Crimson Cup community,” said Greg Ubert, founder and president. “Training entrepreneurs to run their own independent coffee business is a big part of our success as a coffee roaster and coffee franchise alternative.”

Open Doors serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks. Belgian Liege waffles, biscuits and gravy, and a variety of muffins, scones and other sweet treats round out the menu.

A portion of coffee sales will support Rise Up! – a mentoring program catering to 150 individual under-resourced children, teenagers and young adults founded by Marion and his wife Sheri.

Inside, comfortable chairs, tables and couches invite customers to gather and enjoy their coffee. The business also offers drive-thru service for coffee lovers on the go.

During grand opening celebrations on January 24, baristas served more than 1,300 specialty coffee drinks. Festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a magic and balloon-twisting demonstration, and live music.

Marion and Rose learned how to run a successful coffee shop through Crimson Cup’s 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative. Through this program, Crimson Cup has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops develop thriving businesses. “Over the past year alone, we have helped more than a dozen new business owners realize their dream of running an independent coffee business,” Ubert said.

“Our 7 Steps program offers all the support of a franchise – and more – but without franchise fees, royalties or business restrictions,” Ubert said. “Our consulting services, which include development of a coffee shop business plan, site evaluation, on-site training, marketing materials, menu ideas and much more, are all designed to help reduce costs, increase profits and eliminate potential headaches.”

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches, which it sells directly to consumers and as wholesale coffee beans. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.