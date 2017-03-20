Scripophily.com - The Gift of History Scripophily is the name of the hobby of collecting authentic stock and bond certificates

Scripophily.com LLC, the Internet’s leading buyer and seller of authentic stock and bond certificates, has seen improved year over year sales in both our collectibles sales and old company research divisions for the same period from November 2016 through today. "This is an encouraging time for our company since prior to November 2016, stock collectible sales have been soft and interest was waning," says Bob Kerstein, CEO Scripophily.com. "We have not seen improved activity like this many years," Kerstein added.

Call volumes have increased by over 20% and customer activity is up over 22%. As the economy and stock market improves, business activity is expected to increase accordingly. Stock certificates make great gifts and make wonderful collectibles especially when they are historically relevant. While baby boomers are disposing of their collectibles, millennials are starting to wake up and understand the importance of financial history and the stock market. Consistent and steady growth during these times of the transition of collectors from the older to the younger generation is particularly rewarding to see.

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily.com has items on loan for display in the Smithsonian's Museum of Financial History in New York. We have also partnered with the Museum of American Finance by Sharing Stocks with New York Area Teachers and Students.

Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. The company also offers the World’s #1 old stock research service at OldCompany.com and offers high resolution scans for publications. Scripophily.com has over 16,500 selections on its website.

Scripophily.com/Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services. These services have been performed continuously for over 137 years since 1880. We are the leading provider of authentic stock certificates, autographs, and old company stock research services.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.com). Bob is a CPA and CGMA, and has more than 41 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA).

