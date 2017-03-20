Michael J. Hennessey Associates, Inc. Announces New Production Studio

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of our new production studio, MJH Studios™, which is dedicated to the development of incomparable content production and to deliver dynamic solutions and unmatched quality." - Michael J. Hennessy Jr

Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. (MJH Associates), a full-service healthcare communications company, is proud to introduce MJH Studios™, a new world-class production facility and resource center dedicated to the creation and distribution of original premium multimedia communications. The state-of-the-art studio is located at 2 Clarke Drive in Cranbury.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of our new production studio, MJH Studios™, which is dedicated to the development of incomparable content production and to deliver dynamic solutions and unmatched quality,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, the parent company of MJH Studios™.

MJH Studios™ is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, such as cyclorama walls, independent ACR and VCR rooms, and digital-editing suites. The studio caters to every detail needed to improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the video production process.

Additionally, the new studio, will be the home to the renowned video editorial programs such as, Medical Crossfire®, Cure Connections®, Peer Exchange®, OncLive®TV, and many more. To schedule a tour, please call: 609-716-7777 or email info(at)mjh-studios(dot)com. More information can be viewed at http://www.mjh-studios.com

About Michael J. Hennessy Associates

A full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., is dedicated to providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. The company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of print and digital product lines, live events, educational programs and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.mjhassoc.com

MJH Studios™

MJH Studios™ is a world-class production facility and resource center dedicated to the development and distribution of original content, MJH Studios® is part of the Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. family of businesses, which includes Cure Media Group® (http://www.curetoday.com/), Onclive® (http://www.onclive.com) and Pharmacy Times® (http://www.pharmacytimes.com/), and is conveniently located in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.MJH-studios.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.