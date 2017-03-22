QSAN, enterprise data storage manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XCubeSAN 3200 series, the product range that meets SMB and Enterprise needs. The XS3200 series is the most advanced QSAN product to date, offering state-of-the-art hardware and the new SANOS 4.0 SAN storage operation system.

The XCubeSAN 3200 series products come in a wide range of form factors and host connectivity options, all fully modular and includes redundant feature. The XS3200 range of SAN’s includes the world’s first 2U 26 bay, small form factor XS3226 in both dual active/active and single controller (upgradeable). QSAN’s host interface cards allow the XS3200 range to offer outstanding flexibility with 10Gb ports built in, and additional 16Gb Fibre Channel and 10Gb iSCSI (SFP+ & RJ45) options. The XS3200 allows hybrid interfaces, so can mix any two host connectivity types into a single chassis, allowing for maximum flexibility.

QSAN’s new SANOS 4.0 is equipped with a refreshingly simple to use web GUI and easily deployable into any infrastructure. SANOS 4.0 is packed with a large selection of value-added features, including optional QCache 2.0, QSAN’s SSD cache technology. QCache 2.0 is a pool-based read/write cache, allowing for up to 32TB of SSD cache on up to 4 storage pools, resulting in an impressive 128TB of SSD cache capability.

QSAN’s XS3200 comes with several key features:



Sterling performance – the XCubeSAN 3200 series can deliver an astounding 12,000MB/s1 sequential read and 8,000MB/s1 sequential write in throughput. Using SAS SSD storage, the XS3200 product is capable of up to 1.1 Million sequential IOPS.

Advanced RAID level Technology–SANOS 4.0 supports all RAID levels including RAID 0, 1, 0+1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 30, 50, 60, and N-way mirror.

QThin – QSAN’s efficient thin provisioning technology is built-in XCubeSAN products, allowing user to allocate disk storage space in a flexible manner based on the minimum space required.

QTiering – QSAN’s intelligent automated data tiering technology is now available on XCubeSAN products, allowing users to intelligently assign data to the right disk for the level of access.

Backup Features – Snapshot, Local Volume Clone, and Remote Replication are all free of charge with the XCubeSAN XS3200 product range, allowing secure data for less.

Integrated Virtualization – The XS3200 is highly integrated with leading hypervisor platforms of VMware VAAI, Windows Hyper-V ODX, and Citrix XenServer. These make the XS3200 an ideal primary storage system for virtualized datacenters to help provision, migration and management of VM storage both faster and more efficiently.

Scale-up Solution – The XCubeSAN XS3200 storage capacity can cascade with XCubeDAS XD5300 12Gb SAS expansion enclosures, allowing up to 10 expansion units and support up to 286 drives for future data growth.

Super Capacitor M.2 – The XCubeSAN now offers BBM and Super Capacitor cache protection modules to protect data against power loss.

Built with interoperability for the most popular operating systems, the XS3200 can be used for datacenter storage, archiving, cold storage, backup, large-scale surveillance, video streaming and editing. The XCubeSAN XS3200 range is the affordable and reliable storage solution, starting at only $7,499. Compared to its Tier1 competitors, the XCubeSAN solution can be a more affordable alternative for all primary and secondary storage. Moreover, the XCubeSAN series can provide more than a 50% increase in performance, thanks to QSAN’s revolutionary technology and the 24/7 free technical support. For more information on XS3200, please visit http://qsan.com/XS3200

About QSAN

QSAN Technology, leading storage technology designer and manufacturer, was founded in July 2004. Building on our vast experience in the industry, QSAN strives to build enterprise class storage systems that pride ourselves with outstanding performance, secure data protection and comprehensive data management. QSAN endeavors to provide the industry with high quality data storage systems that are simple, secure, scalable and reliable. For more information, please visit http://www.QSAN.com