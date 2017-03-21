Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Recently Chosen as ‘Best Gaming Monitor’

Today, it has been technologically proven that a curved gaming monitor provides more immersive gaming experience than a flat monitor. “When using a flat monitor, the gameplay in each corner is not easy to pick up,” explains a professional game player of Samsung GALAXY eSports team Kang Chan-yong. “A curved monitor changes everything. I can clearly pick up on what’s going on in each corner without losing my concentration.”

In spite of this immersive gaming experience, the demand for faster response time for curved monitors has been on the rise. Samsung has solved this speed issue by bringing the first curved gaming monitor CFG70 with MPRT 1ms to the gaming monitor industry. “We have made great efforts to realize the fast and smooth game experience onto curved screen while finally introducing 1ms response time (MPRT) thanks to our advanced impulsive scanning technology,” emphasizes Developer HS SEO.

This new CFG70 was selected recently as one of the nine best gaming monitors for 2017 by the 3rd party Expert Reviews. Gamers can enjoy not only vivid visuals that create both fast and smooth gameplay with 1ms response time (MPRT) and 144hz refresh rate, but also eye saver mode to reduce blue light emissions, which is harmful to retina. The flicker free, low blue light emission will help reduce eyestrain for all gamers.

Recently, Samsung released two new YouTube videos about the CFG70 curved gaming monitor. The feature video demonstrates the realistic Quantum dot technology, super-fast 1ms response time (MPRT) and other advanced functions. The endorsement from GALAXY eSports team video shows how professional gamers take advantage of the CFG70 curved gaming monitor in their gameplay.

