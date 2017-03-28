"Alarm" is the first of the three Bell City Tours series set to take place in the City of Victoria, British Columbia.

Tour City Imagine Wonders (http://tciw.co/) announces three upcoming historical fantasy tours in the City of Victoria, British Columbia as part of their Bell City Tours series. The tours, which are expected to begin by Summer 2017 or sooner, utilize the Tour City mobile app to tell fictional narratives about the history of the city and landmarks as users guide themselves around points of interest.

"Alarm" is the first of the three Bell City Tours series set to take place in the City of Victoria, British Columbia. It is inspired by the iconic work of Canadian journalist and politician De Cosmos, as well as the later work of Canadian artist Emily Carr. Users, on their mobile devices, will follow untold stories of a different culture and history that users can explore at their own pace.

People that have taken the tour describe the experience as dazzling, and mention feeling mesmerized by how things fit together. Some others describe a sense of complete disbelief, or others as having been awaken by the loud ring of a siren.

“Alarm” features a story that takes place more than 150 years ago, when multiple vehicles that were charged by water running in the main pipes of the city found their way home over and over again. Hydrants and hoses provided a quick connection to travel around town without spending a dime. Street lights, too, were powered by water, just like electricity powers them today.

The rest of the story, including how this society came undone, and how high demands and limited supplies led to the establishment of a local department to end conflicts, will be told during the tour, which will be available in the coming months.

