ADCS Clinics ("ADCS") announced it has completed the acquisition of Oakland Dermatology Associates, a practice owned by Dr. Neldagae Chisa in Bloomfield Hills MI.

Neldagae Chisa, M.D. has been providing quality dermatology care for over 50 years. She trained at the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at Henry Ford Health System. She also has a certificate of competence in dermatopathology. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology as well as the American Society of Dermatopathology. Dr. Chisa is also a member of the Oakland County and Michigan State Medical Societies and the Michigan Dermatological Society. She enjoys all opportunities to help her patients with all aspects of dermatology care.

Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and CEO of ADCS, said, "it's a privilege and honor to have Dr. Chisa at ADCS. She is a distinguished dermatologist and an expert in various skin disease states that makes her a valuable addition to our practice."

"This acquisition in Michigan continues to expand our presence and provide patients with better access to our doctors. We now have 6 clinics in the metropolitan Detroit area where we will continue to provide superior patient care," said Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS.

ADCS, founded in 1989 by Dr. Matt Leavitt, is a dermatology-focused practice with over 180 clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming providing clinical, cosmetic, surgical and pathology services. ADCS also provides billing and coding management services for almost 90 third-party dermatology practices across the nation under the Ameriderm™ trade name.