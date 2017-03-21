SkySwitch Integrates 888VoIP Into Their Reseller Dashboard

YeaLink T48 By using the 888VoIP API to automate the fulfillment and provisioning process for their reseller channel, SkySwitch is at the forefront of service providers that are working to simplify the process of on-boarding UCaaS customers.

SkySwitch recently announced at their Vectors 2017 User Conference that SkySwitch resellers can now order and provision Yealink products directly from within the SkySwitch reseller portal. The phones are drop-shipped directly to the end-user from 888VoIP, fully configured, (including individual user credentials) for a quick-and-easy connection to the SkySwitch network.

“This partnership with 888VoIP gives our resellers a great advantage when deploying Yealink products for use as part of a SkySwitch solution,” stated Eric Hernaez, President and Founder of SkySwitch. “Resellers can now select, order, provision and ship these products from a single screen within the SkySwitch Reseller Portal.”

A short video of the selection, provisioning and shipping process is available at http://www.skyswitch.com/skyswitch-parters-888voip/.

Through the partnership, SkySwitch resellers are able to to purchase Yealink products from 888VoIP at aggressive price points. Alternatively, Resellers that have an existing relationship with 888VoIP can use the new provisioning tools with their own account. In either case, the PBX provisioning automation is provided by SkySwitch at no additional charge.

"By using the 888VoIP API to automate the fulfillment and provisioning process for their reseller channel, SkySwitch is at the forefront of service providers that are working to simplify the process of on-boarding UCaaS customers. We are extremely pleased to be working with SkySwitch as a partner." said Dan Barry, Business Development Manager for 888VoIP.

The program has launched for Yealink products. Products from additional manufacturers will be available in the near future.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch (http://www.skyswitch.com) is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider. SkySwitch delivers a comprehensive white label communication service and back office support to our resellers. This enables our resellers - communication, telecom, IT service providers - to offer a branded, cloud-based, Hosted PBX Service and unified communications and collaboration services (UCCaaS) to their subscribers without the requirement to invest in or manage the platform from which the service is offered. The SkySwitch platform includes not only the infrastructure to deliver feature rich voice, video, text and fax communications, but also all operational and business support systems necessary for a reseller to experience rapid growth and profitability. This includes billing, carrier services, DID porting services, and regulatory compliance.

About 888VoIP

888VoIP is an industry leading VoIP hardware, software, and professional services distributor. For years, VoIP resellers, integrators, and service providers have relied on 888VoIP’s knowledgeable and professional team to be their trusted advisors through 888VoIP’s Channel Advantage. Manufacturers count on 888VoIP’s experienced staff and network of certified partners to expertly handle product distribution, technical support, warranty management, and solutions integration. For more information, please visit http://www.888voip.com.