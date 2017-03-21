Leadership Techniques, LLC, a project management and leadership training and consulting company, has been invited to present their unique brand of leadership workshops at The Project Management Institute (PMI) SeminarsWorld® series of professional seminars, which are held annually in various cities throughout the United States and internationally. Leadership Techniques, LLC has developed two workshops to be delivered: ‘Creative Problem Solving: Applying Non-Linear Thinking to Solve Difficult Project Management Problems’ and ‘Agile Project Management: Applying Agile Principles in Traditional Project Environments.’ The environment in which many technical leaders operate requires fast thinking, resiliency and flexibility, and these interactive two-day workshops will provide alternative approaches to complex problems that involve both technical challenges and interpersonal conflict.

“This is a very special privilege, as PMI SeminarsWorld® is extremely selective, with just over 50 instructors worldwide,” says Leadership Techniques Principal and Co-founder Lisa Hammer, PMP. “We are honored to join this esteemed group of instructors from around the world to gather and discuss the challenges and successes that people have had, and to learn together.” David Newman, PMP, SPHR, CSM, Principal and Co-founder adds, “We are a small company with a big mission – to make the world a better place. Presenting at SeminarsWorld® provides an opportunity to help business and technical leaders understand how to apply motivational techniques and inject positivity to propel their teams to greater success and satisfaction.” Currently, most of the seminar locations are in the U.S. “We are scheduled to train in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago, and Miami,” Lisa explains. “When overseas seminars are added later in the year, we have our passports ready!”

Dave and Lisa have supported their bold mission through the years by offering training and assistance, pro-bono when appropriate, to the local business community, and by integrating the concepts of employee engagement and happiness into everything they teach – from scheduling and risk management to emotional intelligence and interpersonal communications. As Dave puts it, “We know through several studies that happier people are more productive, so whether we’re talking about conflict resolution, or the mechanics of management, we always strive to help frontline leaders reduce stress in the workplace, both their own and the people working for them.” Lisa emphasizes that “we love what we do and it shows. We have a true passion for project management and supervisory leadership. Our greatest reward is seeing the positive impact that our training can have on individuals, teams, and entire organizations!”

SeminarsWorld® courses are available to anyone; membership in PMI is not required. For a complete list of the courses available at this time, visit the SeminarsWorld® website.

About Leadership Techniques, LLC

Leadership Techniques, LLC offers customizable leadership and project management seminars. Today’s business environment calls for leaders and managers at all levels to act quickly and decisively on a wide variety of problems. Managers need to comprehend and control the big picture while often lacking important data and without direct authority. Our instructors combine their real-world experience and training to provide a fun and relaxed learning environment. Interactive sessions and controlled role playing provide attendees with tools and techniques that they can apply immediately to take the guesswork out of leadership and project management. They can provide focused training internally at your organization, or you can catch them at a public workshop! Learn more at http://www.leadershiptechniquesllc.com.

About PMI SeminarsWorld®

Skilled instructors bring the value of their real-world project experiences. And with the small class sizes, you get plenty of group interaction and individualized learning. PMI SeminarsWorld® is open to both PMI members and nonmembers, although members receive significant discounts on registration. Group discounts also are available. Learn more at http://www.pmi.org/learning/training-development/seminars-world

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the world’s largest project management member association, representing more than half a million practitioners in more than 185 countries. As a global thought leader and knowledge resource, PMI advances the profession through its global standards and credentials, collaborative chapters and virtual communities and academic research. When organizations invest in project management supported by PMI, executives have confidence their important initiatives will deliver expected results, greater business value and competitive advantage. Learn more at http://www.pmi.org