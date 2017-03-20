Big Data, MACRA, and Evidence Tackled in New Hayes, Inc. eBook

"We feel it is important to demonstrate how evidence could in fact make their care decisions easier.”

Hayes, Inc., a leading provider of unbiased health technology assessments and consulting services, has published a new eBook titled “Big Data, MACRA, and Evidence: Summiting Healthcare’s Everest.” Authored by Founder and CEO, Winifred Hayes, RN, PhD, ANP, the book explores the history of meaningful use, the changes wrought by the implementation of MACRA and value-based medicine, and the ways in which evidence plays a role in improved patient care.

“It’s nearly impossible to read a healthcare publication today without some mention of big data,” says Dr. Hayes. “The concept has caused some level of fatigue, particularly with physicians who view the use of evidence and data in the transition to value-based care as just one more step in what can be seen as an already cumbersome process; one that many feel places just one more barrier between themselves and their patients. We feel it is important to demonstrate how evidence could in fact make their care decisions easier.”

The eBook, made available for free on the company website, addresses such topics and concepts as:



The stages and timeline of meaningful use

Defining evidence as it relates to data

Leveraging evidence to enhance historical data

The eBook maintains a mountain climbing theme throughout as it addresses the many challenges that providers face while trying to manage the demands of electronic health record (her) adoption, evidence integration, and the development of best practices for patient care.

“We recognize that, at first glance, the idea of incorporating evidence into the provision of healthcare is seen as just another extra task,” continues Dr. Hayes. “It is our sincere hope that this publication will start a conversation, as well as demonstrate the need for evidence as part of a health system’s initiative to deliver safe, quality, and cost-effective care.”

