Announcing Zinkerz Online Educators Launch

Ed-tech start-up Zinkerz Inc. has announced the launch of Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) for the SAT®, ACT®, TOEFL®, and SAT ® Subject Tests. Supported by each of its online platforms, ZOE offers students access to Zinkerz’s adaptive test preparation software with the addition of one-on-one lessons with an experienced educator, who will guide and modify preparation techniques as well as provide students with support leading up to the test day.

To gain access to this service, students will go through a free, holistic evaluation with a member of the Zinkerz team. This process includes a diagnostic test and a brief consultation to discuss test options, score goals, grades, extracurriculars, college aspirations, and what Zinkerz can do to help. After the evaluation, students will be matched with an educator, and receive a lesson plan designed to address their individual strengths and weaknesses, schedule, and learning style.

“The Zinkerz Online Platform supports a complete virtual classroom, equipped with audio, screen-share and drawing capabilities to create a fully collaborative learning environment,” said Zinkerz co-founder Mordejai Burstein. “ZOE is unlike any other tutoring service because it easily fits into each student’s schedule, and tutors work with students through every aspect of the test-taking process.”

ZOE students have improved their standardized test scores by an average of 275 points. There is no better way for students to master the test material than by working alongside experienced teachers, dedicated to student success.

For more information, or to sign up for a free evaluation, visit http://www.zinkerz.com.

About Zinkerz

Zinkerz Inc. is an ed-tech start-up, engineering state-of-the-art online test preparation committed to empowering students to take charge of their own learning experiences. All Zinkerz products are designed using the latest educational and technological innovations and are constantly being updated. With the expertise of high quality educators, college counselors, and data scientists, Zinkerz distinguishes itself by providing an entirely holistic and adaptive service. Zinkerz prides itself in providing affordable and accessible services that maximize all students’ opportunities for success.

