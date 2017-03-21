The sample kit includes a valuable selection of PSAs ideal for companies involved in product assembly, manufacturing and packaging, including distributors that specialize in packaging solutions. We realize that now, more than ever, applications are becoming extremely complex and demanding, so wanted to give a snapshot of our wide range of capabilities and potential solutions for these applications.

RS Industrial, Inc., a leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial adhesives, is offering a free Adhesive Squares™ sample kit to those who fill out and submit a request form on the company’s website.

Adhesive Squares™ are double-sided pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) engineered to instantly bond many surfaces, including paper, plastic, metal, wood, foam and more. Heat-free, mess-free and easy to apply, Adhesive Squares™ are an alternative solution to liquid glues, hot glues and tapes. These PSAs come preformed as individual squares to provide the exact adhesive amount each and every time for consistent application.

Adhesive Squares™ are widely used for manufacturing and packaging applications. From bundling multipacks of dog biscuits to affixing removable gift cards to paper, these double-sided PSAs are a versatile gluing solution for a wide range of industries and applications.

“We realize that now, more than ever, applications are becoming extremely complex and demanding,” said Matthew Ingerson, Technical Service Analyst at RS Industrial. “We wanted to give a snapshot of our wide range of capabilities and potential solutions for these applications.”

Not only will the kit include standard Adhesive Squares™ products, but it will also include custom options to highlight the ability to customize specific adhesive dimensions, tack levels and profiles.

The sample kit includes a valuable selection of pressure sensitive adhesives ideal for companies involved in product assembly, manufacturing and packaging, including distributors that specialize in packaging solutions.

To find out more details or to request a kit of your own, visit http://www.adhesivesquares.com/request-sample-kit.

About RS Industrial, Inc.

In 1993, RS Industrial was born because the company’s founders realized that adhesive users needed a hands-on, consultative approach to service that their current suppliers were not providing. Since then, we have continued to provide this service via speed, adaptability, customization and product technology. What makes us different from the others? Put simply, our passion for our customers.

Our company is a collection of 4 strategically located warehouses, 40,000 square feet of offices and more than 30 passionate employees—all dedicated to filling the void of hands-on service that our company leaders discovered more than 20 years ago. RS Industrial is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.