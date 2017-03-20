Nanogrande convincingly demonstrated that there’s plenty of room at the bottom to build a big business. We believe they are unique in offering a 3D printing solution that supports features down to five nanometers.

Rising Media, Inc., a global events producer specializing in technology-related conferences and exhibitions and Asimov Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on 3D printing and robotics, announced the winner of the 6th Frontier Tech Showdown startup competition, which took place on March 15, 2017 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City during the Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo.

Nanogrande, the first company in the world to offer additive manufacturing on a nanoscale level with molecular scale definition, took home the prize of a $15,000 uncapped convertible note courtesy of Asimov Ventures, the competition’s sponsor.

During the competition, five hopeful startups each had three minutes to pitch their technologies and business models, followed by questions from the judges, who included Oliver Mitchell of Mach 5 Ventures, along with Tyler Benster, Alan Meckler, and John Meckler, all of Asimov Ventures.

In addition to Nanogrande, the other four competing companies were:



Brain2Bot: Develops software that brings personality to artificial intelligence.

3DFortify: Combines 3D printing, composites and magnetics to create next generation 3D printed parts.

Form Alloy: A laser metal deposition technology company that claims fast build rates, high resolution and unlimited build volume.

Kwambio: On-demand 3D printing platform that creates high-quality ceramic prints.

In discussing their decision for selecting Nanogrande as the winner, Tyler Benster of Asimov Ventures commented, "Nanogrande convincingly demonstrated that there’s plenty of room at the bottom to build a big business. We believe they are unique in offering a 3D printing solution that supports features down to five nanometers."

In accepting their award, Juan Schneider, Founder & CEO of Nanogrande, said, "We’re thrilled by the opportunity that Asimov Ventures and Inside 3D Printing gave us to present our project. We are delighted to have won this prize, even though it was not an easy one as all of the companies had interesting technology, and they also deserve to have great success."

Honorable mention was awarded to 3DFortify. Winners of previous competitions include 3D Hubs, Wiivv, Voxel 8, Metamason, and Cellink, who collectively have gone on to raise $60 million and have a cumulative market cap of over $200 million. The next Frontier Tech Showdown competition will take place during Inside 3D Printing San Diego, which runs from December 4-5, 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center.

