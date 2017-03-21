Search Technologies Listed on KMWorld’s 100 Companies That Matter

Search Technologies, the leading IT consulting firm specializing in the design and implementation of enterprise search and big data applications, announced today that it has been named to KMWorld’s annual list of 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management for the 10th year in a row. This exclusive list is compiled by knowledge management practitioners, theorists, analysts, vendors, and customers.

KMWorld’s 100 list highlights innovative and creative companies that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to gain vital business insight.

According to Kamran Khan, CEO of Search Technologies, "It is an honor to have this acknowledgment from KMWorld for the 10th year in a row, and to know that they recognize our contributions and commitment to the knowledge management industry. This recognition is a testament to the work we do every day to help our customers achieve their business goals through the use of innovative search and big data applications.”

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Search Technologies has offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Czech Republic, and in Central America. We have delivered results for customers in e-commerce, publishing, media, financial services, professional staffing, manufacturing, as well as the government sector. Some of our customers include EMC Corporation, Adecco Group, Library of Congress, U.S. National Archives, and the European Union Publishing Office.

About Search Technologies

With more than 800 customers worldwide, Search Technologies is the leading trusted and independent technology services firm specializing in the design, implementation, and management of search and big data analytics applications. Our experienced consultants and unique technical assets help us deliver customized search and analytics applications that are easier to use, less expensive, more powerful, and more reliable. To learn more, visit http://www.searchtechnologies.com.

About KMWorld

KMWorld (http://www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (http://www.infotoday.com).