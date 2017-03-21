In an effort to provide our members with the very best tools to succeed in the federal marketplace, Eastern Foundry is pleased to announce its newest partner offering with StreetShares, the leading contract financing and small business funding membership community for veterans and military community. Based just outside Washington D.C. near Eastern Foundry’s locations, StreetShares specializes in providing services to government contractors.

StreetShares understands the challenges small businesses and government contractors face when seeking business financing. With its online and mobile enabled lending platform, StreetShares is able to provide quick funding solutions with a white glove customer experience for Eastern Foundry members.

Through the Eastern Foundry and StreetShares partnership, our members are able to enjoy a variety of benefits specifically designed for contractors, such as:

● Contract Financing – Up to $500,00 for invoices on government contracts

● Patriot Express Line of Credit – High flexibility, low cost

● Simple Term Loans – Fast Funding, up to $100,000

“Our focus is creating an effortless customer experience with streamlined technology for government contractors to get financing easily,” said Mark L. Rockefeller, CEO and Co-Founder of StreetShares. “We work with your individual contract timeline to help provide financing solutions through the lifecycle of your contract experience.”

Click here to learn about specific requirements and see how StreetShares can help your business with its financing needs. Eastern Foundry members can also contact our representative Nick Fuhriman directly at nick(at)streetshares.com or (571) 325-2963.

About Eastern Foundry

Eastern Foundry is a first-of-its-kind marketplace where technologists, government contractors and agencies convene to exchange information and opportunities, find teeming partners and conduct business. Providing all of the resources of a modern technology incubator, Eastern Foundry offers physical workspace, services, trainings and information that are tailored to help large and small businesses achieve government contracting success. To learn more about Eastern Foundry, visit Eastern-foundry.com, follow us @EasternFoundry or stop by our location in Crystal City.

About StreetShares

StreetShares is America’s leading contract financing and small business funding membership community for veterans and the military community. Business owners get fast, affordable business loans and lines of credit up to $100,000 and contract financing up to $500,000 through investors who support their businesses. Investors earn solid returns. Membership is free. StreetShares is veteran-run and located outside of Washington, D.C.