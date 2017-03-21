The Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA) is SBS Group’s new program for technology partners looking to expand their breadth of solutions while minimizing investment.

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, will be presenting a webcast with Redmond Channel Partner focused on the changing marketplace known to the technology partner community. The webcast will occur Wednesday, March 29 at 12 p.m. ET.

The webcast, entitled “Drive More Revenue and Customer Stickiness with Dynamics 365 - The Opportunity for IT Solution Providers and MSPs,” will focus on the impact of Dynamics 365 on technology partners. The speakers will overview the market potential for Microsoft Cloud Business Applications, breakdown the elements of Dynamics 365 from a business opportunity perspective, introduce the features and benefits of the Stratos Cloud Alliance, and demonstrate how businesses can capitalize on the exploding market for Microsoft Cloud business solutions.

The speakers for the webcast are Joseph Longo, Scott May and Dave Wallen. Longo is the Chief Operating Officer at SBS Group, Scott May is SBS Group’s Director of Channel Programs, Stratos Cloud Alliance, and Dave Wallen is the Marketing Director at SBS Group. The three speakers bring over sixty years of Dynamics experience combined.

Registration for this webcast is free. To register, visit https://rcpmag.com/webcasts/2017/02/sbsgroup329-drive-more-revenue-and-customer.aspx?partnerref=sbs.

The Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA) is SBS Group’s new program for technology partners looking to expand their breadth of solutions while minimizing investment. The SCA features a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, and Partner and Customer Services. The SCA offers three flexible partner models (including a white-label option) and all partner tiers are powered by best-in-class e-commerce capabilities and include dedicated partner teams and support services designed to simplify on-boarding and streamline the partner experience. To learn more about the SCA, visit http://www.dynamics365partner.com.

About Redmond Channel Partner

Redmond Channel Partner, a part of 1105 Redmond Media Group, is an independent advocate for Microsoft partners. The publication offers these partners advice on how to expand their businesses, develop fruitful partnerships, build a services-oriented business, work more closely with Microsoft, develop and market unique areas of expertise and satisfy customers. Redmond Channel Partner provides news, in-depth analysis, and hands-on information for IT directors, managers, developers, administrators and partners in the Microsoft community.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 30 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President's Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America. For more information, please visit SBS Group's website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sbs-group, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.