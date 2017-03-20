Park NX-Hivac High vacuum atomic force microscope for failure analysis and ​atmosphere-sensitive materials research Park NX-Hivac,designed in collaboration with a major semiconductor IC producer, is a solution for ever shrinking nanoscale geometries of semiconductor devices which require sophisticated failure analysis tools, the trademark of Park Systems AFM.

Park Systems, a leader in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) since 1997 is hosting a free AFM Demo on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5-7pm at their Santa Clara facility that will include craft beer and refreshments, a live Park NX-Hivac demo, and a special presentation from imec Senior Researcher, Dr. Tae-Gon Kim.

Dr. Tae-Gon Kim, Senior researcher at imec Belgium and adjunct professor at Hanyang University will make a presentation titled, "In-line (3D) AFM as Solution Provider for Beyond N10 Process" which will cover topics including solutions that in-line (3D) AFM provide and imec’s work advancing innovative AFM usage for semiconductor production capabilities. In his career, he has been leading research activity on advanced film characterization as well as in-line metrology techniques for STT-MRAM devices and in-line 3D-AFM technology for 3D structure characterization such as sidewall characterization of FinFET and Nanowire.

In 2015, Park Systems signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) with nanoelectronics research center imec and officially joined imec's Industrial Affiliation Program (IIAP). Park Systems JDP with imec is focused on technological advances for AFM-based inline nanoscale metrology in semiconductor wafer production and in-line monitoring and analysis methodsresulting in improved device performance and production yield.

The presentation at Park Systems’ Santa Clara-based headquarters on March 24 by Dr. Kim from imec will focus on solutions that in-line (3D) AFM can provide at different processes such as etch, CMP, lithography, and device applications (FinFET and 3D packaging).

Park NX-Hivac, which will have a live showcase, is the only high vacuum AFM system in the market that meets the needs for failure analysis semiconductor manufacturing and is ideal for academic and industrial customers who are interested in failure analysis solutions in highly doped semiconductor processing. The event is free and pre-registration is available online at: parkafm.com/metrology

“Park NX-Hivac,designed in collaboration with a major semiconductor IC producer, is a solution for ever shrinking nanoscale geometries of semiconductor devices which require sophisticated failure analysis tools, the trademark of Park Systems AFM,” comments Keibock Lee, Park Systems President.

The live demo of Park NX-Hivac will demonstrate its complete system capabilities which include Park’s unique design features such as a closed-loop XY scanner for accurate zoom-in imaging, a low noise ratio (0.30 Å even when vacuum pump is on), increased tip lifetime, and the reliability of guaranteed repeatability. Special features such as software control for automatic pumping and venting, motorized laser alignment, and high-resolution axisoptics enhance the ease of use for operators.

For more information go to: parkafm.com/metrology

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor and data storage industries. Park’s products are used by over a thousand of institutions and corporations worldwide. Park’s AFM provides highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and lowest operating cost thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its global manufacturing, and R&D headquarters in Korea. Park’s products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America. Please visit http://www.parkafm.com or call 408-986-1110 for more information.