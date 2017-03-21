AIS Health and GetInsured are pleased to announce the complimentary April 4 webinar, What to Expect from the New Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): A Conversation with Tommy Thompson, Former HHS Secretary and Wisconsin Governor. In this hour-long program, Governor Tommy Thompson, GetInsured Chief Executive Officer Chini Krishnan and Leavitt Partners Consulting Chief Development Officer David Smith will provide details about the Obamacare replacement plan that Republican lawmakers intend to have in place this spring.

The latest insights on health care policy changes including Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement plans and Medicaid funding.

Projected timelines for administrative actions, legislation and implementation.

Likely impact of policy changes on group, individual, Medicare and Medicaid insurance.

Actions insurers, employers and brokers should take now in anticipation of future changes.

Visit https://aishealth.com/sponsored/sw704-getinsured-0417 for more details and registration information.

About GetInsured

GetInsured is a cloud-based health insurance exchange platform that combines modern technology and customer service capabilities to make health insurance shopping easy and efficient. Since its founding in 2005, GetInsured has helped millions of consumers find the right health plan for their needs and budgets. GetInsured is approved by the federal government to enroll Americans in subsidized health insurance plans, and also provides state governments and employers with SaaS-based technology solutions for public and private health insurance exchanges. For more information visit company.getinsured.com.

About AIS Health

AIS Health is a publishing and information company that has served the health care industry for more than 30 years. AIS Health’s mission is to provide objective and relevant business and strategic information for health care executives, by developing highly targeted news, data and analysis for managers at health insurance companies, pharmaceutical organizations, providers, purchasers and other health care industry stakeholders. AIS Health, which maintains journalistic independence from its parent company, MMIT, is committed to integrity in reporting and bringing transparency to health industry data. Learn more at https://AISHealth.com and https://AISHealthData.com.