On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, IBM recognized Cohesive Solutions with an award for Watson IoT Partnering Excellence. This achievement recognizes Cohesive Solutions’ commitment and success as an IBM Watson IoT partner. Cohesive is the first recipient of this new IBM Award Category with this specific recognition.

Cohesive Solutions, a premier IBM Business Partner, has been a reseller of the IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management Software, a Watson IoT solution, for eight years. This award follows Cohesive Solutions being named IBM’s #1 Maximo Reseller for 2016.

Russ Anderton, Vice President of Business Development, received the award on behalf of Cohesive Solutions while attending the IBM InterConnect event in Las Vegas, which hosts of over twenty thousand attendees annually.

At the award ceremony, Johannes zu Eltz of IBM Watson IoT said, “There were a lot of organizations to choose from. Cohesive was chosen because of their commitment to IBM. They are the company with the most certifications, and they work closely with us on client engagement.”

George Lowry, President and CEO of Cohesive Solutions says, “It is an honor to receive this award and recognition from IBM. This award is truly the result of the collective efforts of so many within Cohesive Solutions and at IBM. Having been an IBM Partner since 2007, Cohesive is looking forward to sharing continued success with IBM and the IBM Watson IoT portfolio of solutions.”

Cohesive Solutions, is a leading enterprise asset management consultant, certified Gold level IBM Business Partner and systems integrator. Cohesive Solutions provides business transformation and consulting services that enable organizations to achieve higher asset ROI as well as deliver a unique EPM solution, Propel, that unlocks hidden potential while aligning business performance goals. Since 1990 Cohesive Solutions has provided world class services to Fortune 500 organizations. Visit http://www.cohesivesolutions.com to learn more.