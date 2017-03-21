This site map was of an area approximately one square mile in size and consisted of 150 total different structures with exterior perspective of the buildings on campus.

QA Graphics recently partnered with the top aircraft engine supplier to provide a larger range of services that utilizes QA Graphics’ many talents. This company came to QA Graphics with a common opportunity within the building automation industry. This lead to the following services provided by QA Graphics: 3D Graphics, Site Maps, Floor Plans, and BAS Symbol Library.

It is a common decision for companies to upgrade their building automation system (BAS), but this at times may also cause other difficulties along the process of what some are wanting to achieve. This is when you can look to QA Graphics to complement your efforts in creating graphics, to install controls, create a cohesive look, and easier use.

This was the case with QA Graphics recent partnership with the top aircraft engine supplier. To help them achieve their goals, QA Graphics specifically developed a BAS system graphics library so that the client may build their system graphics used in each building on campus. The detailed, custom graphics in the top aircraft engine supplier’s symbol library make it possible to monitor complicated systems with ease, as well as insure them that regardless of what BAS system they may use in the future. The company will be able to maintain a common look and feel with any BAS graphic that they may need for a very long time.

A site map was also included, allowing users to navigate each building within the client’s BAS system. This site map was of an area approximately one square mile in size and consisted of 150 total different structures with exterior perspective of the buildings on campus. Besides exterior renderings, QA Graphics produced floor plans that vary in scale of size. QA Graphics’ team also has the knowledge to properly provide zoned views and include reference points. These details allow for the end user to have easier control.

