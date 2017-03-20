1 Gigabit Internet Speed Now Available in Massachusetts from RCN

RCN Boston, a leading provider of Internet, digital TV and phone services announced today the launching of 1 Gigabit Internet speed service for only $69.99 per month. The 1 Gigabit service also comes with no contract required, easy installation and affordable pricing that outmatches the competition. Consumers across RCN's footprint will have access to this new generation of the fastest Internet speeds available, in line with the company's commitment to being the most technologically advanced provider while offering products and services at reasonable prices.

“The need for data speed is becoming more important to our customers and RCN's new 1 Gigabit service will revolutionize the way a household will run with the increasing number of Internet of Things that are now embedded into our everyday lives,” said Jeff Carlson, SVP and General Manager, RCN Boston. “Technological advancement is a priority at RCN and we are continually upgrading our products and services for the benefit of our customers.

1 Gigabit Internet is a revolutionary new level of speed with the power to transform the way users surf, stream, download, work and game online. The difference in speed will be noticeable to users on every level. The average household has multiple devices, including smart TV’s, laptops, smartphones, tablets and printers, connecting to the same network at the same time. 1 Gigabit provides more total bandwidth to the home, resulting in better performance for all connected devices. For example, with download speeds of 1000 Mbps, users can download their favorite album in under two seconds or their favorite TV show in just four seconds.

New network technology DOCSIS 3.1 makes it possible for current RCN residential customers to receive Gigabit speeds through the same wiring they already have in their homes, no new installation required.

For more information about our services (including policies and disclaimers regarding high speed data performance) please visit our website at http://www.rcn.com.

Those interested in signing up for 1 Gigabit Internet service can do so by calling 1-800-746-2746 or http://www.rcn.com/boston

About RCN Boston

RCN in Boston serves the communities of Allston, Arlington, Boston, Brighton, Brookline, Burlington, Charlestown, Dedham, Dorchester, Everett, Framingham, Hyde Park, Lexington, Milton, Natick, Needham, Newton, Roslindale, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Waltham, Watertown, West Roxbury and Woburn.

About RCN Corporation

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com and http://www.rcn.com/business) provides industry-leading high-speed internet, all-digital TV and phone services for residential, small/medium and Enterprise business customers. PC Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award named RCN one of the winners for best ISPs in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – RCN was rated highest in overall satisfaction. RCN is YouTube HD Verified, earning the company the highest-ranking that Google offers. RCN is also a Netflix Open Connect partner, placing in the Top rankings on the Netflix USA ISP Speed Index in the markets RCN serves. RCN's affordably priced advanced digital services are delivered through its proprietary, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service. RCN's primary service areas include Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Philadelphia (Delaware County) and Washington, DC.