Resource 1, a premier IT staffing firm, is excited to announce its recent win at the inaugural Hackathon competition hosted by Staffing Industry Analysts at the 2017 Executive Forum. Teaming up with ten other staffing industry leaders (known as Team Lion), Anastasia Valentine, Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Resource 1, participated in this event and won first place for crafting a superior solution to a hypothetical complex business scenario.

The scenario required teams to create a mission-critical staff augmentation solution for a $5 billion company that was racing against time to launch a competitive product to the marketplace. The hypothetical scenario presented the need for a $70 million staffing initiative that required a realignment of the current VMS/MSP vendor while simultaneously meeting business objectives and cutting costs. Hackathon participants were given four hours to present a solution.

“From pricing and cost challenges to determining the best way to enter new business lines, this year’s Hackathon competition brought together a multitude of teams confronting a number of real-world program scenarios,” said Bryan Pena, SVP Contingent Workforce Strategies at SIA. “The winners stood out for their creative and pragmatic approaches and solutions, with the teams bringing clear and collaborative insights and strengths to the table.”

Winners were selected on the following criteria: Vision, originality, detail, plausibility, and perceived likelihood of success. Team Lion focused on reducing staffing suppliers, searching for discounts, benchmarking, and bringing program management in-house to eliminate outsourced costs. On behalf of the Hackathon winners, SIA teamed up with People 2.0, a business process outsourcing provider, to donate money to Junior Achievement, a non-profit youth organization.

“It was an honor to be selected as a winner,” comments Ms. Valentine. “It was an exciting challenge to collaborate with top staffing leaders from a variety of industries and come together to create a winning solution. These are the kinds of challenges we see our clients face every day at Resource 1, and we work closely with them to help alleviate their staffing burdens and achieve business growth. The SIA Hackathon competition was a great opportunity to put our knowledge into practice and gain insight from leaders within other staffing industry verticals.”

