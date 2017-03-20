Nashville has become the “it” city and some neighborhoods have developed a reputation for being particularly cool. In the eyes of many, Wedgewood-Houston is one of those undeniably cool areas. Once a less desirable part of town, it is now bustling with coffee shops, trendy restaurants, and hipsters living in newly renovated, million dollar homes and apartments. However, the murder of one Wedgewood-Houston resident revealed that a great up-and-coming neighborhood does not eliminate the risk of crime and home invasions.

On February 28th, a 23-year-old nurse – Tiffany Ferguson – was stabbed to death in her upscale apartment building. According to The Tennessean, the perpetrator allegedly broke into the house and stabbed Ferguson to death. It is reported that the victim’s roommate found her severely wounded and screaming in her bed. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The alleged killer entered through the front door.

“Many people think that living in a nice neighborhood means that they don’t need to protect themselves,” said security consultant Alan Young. “Today's ‘trendy’ neighborhoods were yesterday's bad neighborhoods and crime has really increased everywhere.”

So does this mean that Nashville’s current and future residents should be concerned about the safety of this rapidly growing city? According to The Tennessean, approximately 85 people move into the Nashville area every day. Will incidents like this deter new residents from moving into areas like Wedgewood-Houston when moving into town?

“This isn’t an issue with Wedgewood-Houston or Nashville being dangerous.” Said Young, “in the past several years there have been home invasions in suburban areas such as Brentwood and Belle Meade. This also isn’t about Nashville being a particularly dangerous city. Nashville is a very safe city, relative to other cities its size. This is about residents needing to understand the importance of securing their homes and protecting their families, regardless of where they live.”

Mr. Young recommends that homeowners take a few simple steps to secure their homes. First, make sure that windows and doors are visible to neighbors and are not covered by large shrubs or trees. An increased cover gives thieves more time to work. Second, make sure that the perimeter of your home is well lit. Thieves are less likely to attack a well-lit home. Next, Place an alarm sign in your yard or front window, whether you own an alarm or not. Studies have shown that thieves are less likely to break into homes with alarms. Finally, while the steps above may help deter a thief, Mr. Young recommends that all homeowners install grade 1 deadbolts on their doors and reinforce their doors with a product like Door Armor, a do-it-yourself product that is guaranteed to stop kick-ins and costs about $70.00. Door Armor can be purchased at most Lowe’s stores or online at armorconcepts.com.

Mr. Young concluded, “Living in a great area means that you have something worth taking. It also means that you have something worth protecting. It takes about 10 seconds for an intruder to kick in a door and be inside of your home. Contrary to what people think, security does not need to cost a lot. With some common sense and a few economical steps, many home invasions can be prevented."

Alan Young is CEO of Armor Concepts LLC, a Nashville based company that specializes in the development and implementation of physical security solutions. Since 2004 Armor Concepts has secured more than 250,000 doors with its proprietary Door Armor, FIX-A-JAMB and Armor Latch products and has been featured on The CBS Early Show, Fox News, Bloomberg and the TODAY show among others. For more information on Armor Concepts, visit armorconcepts.com.