NCAJ Picks New Executive Director

NCAJ is a nonpartisan association of 3,000 legal professionals who protect people’s rights through community, education, and advocacy. For over 50 years, NCAJ and its members have fought for the interests and civil rights of injured people, the criminally accused and convicted, families, workers, and the disabled.

"Kim Crouch is uniquely qualified to lead NCAJ into its next half-century,” said Past President Danny Glover, who chaired the search committee that conducted the nationwide search. “Those who know her will instantly know why the committee was unanimous in its decision and the Board of Governors was unanimous in its approval."

Crouch graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 2005 and has spent her legal career serving the public and legal profession, first as Director of Public Affairs for the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and then as Director of Governmental Affairs for the North Carolina Bar Association. That work sharpened her natural skills as a legal advocate, communicator, manager, policy maker, and consensus builder.

NCAJ President Bill Powers served on the selection committee. “Many people in the legal community, the court system, and the legislature already know Kim from her outstanding work at the Bar Association,” said Powers. "At NCAJ, we’re all excited to watch her build on that work and lead our organization to even greater success."

“I strongly believe in NCAJ’s mission of protecting the individual rights of our citizens,” said Crouch, "and I'm passionate about serving the mission. Dick Taylor has done an outstanding job advancing that mission and leading the organization over the last 20 years, and it’s an honor to be chosen to succeed him.”