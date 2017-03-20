Rigaku Sponsors 2017 West Coast Protein Crystallography Workshop

Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy single crystal X-ray diffractometer

Rigaku Oxford Diffraction is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 23rd West Coast Protein Crystallography Workshop (WCPCW). The 2017 conference returns to its traditional site at the Asilomar Conference Center in Pacific Grove, California and takes place March 19 - 22, 2017.

The conference provides opportunities to learn about the latest advances and trends, exchange practical advice, and interact with peers and scientific leaders in the field of protein crystallography. Keynote presentations from world-leading scientists, afternoon workshops, presentations by vendors, discussions of technical and methodological advances, and a panel discussion on the future of crystallography and structural biology will be offered.

Protein crystallography is a powerful structural biology technique that provides atomic resolution details about proteins and other macromolecules involved in all aspects of life and disease. Rigaku is a world leader in providing instrumentation to suit a full range of crystallographic requirements

About Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD)

ROD was formed as the global single crystal business unit of Rigaku Corporation after the acquisition of the former Oxford Diffraction organization from Agilent Technologies in 2015. ROD is a leader in the field of single crystal analysis, both in the field of chemical crystallography as well as well as macromolecular crystallography. Formed in 1951, Rigaku Corporation is a leading analytical instrumentation company based out of Tokyo, Japan.

