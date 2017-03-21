ThinkEDU Named Autodesk North America Learning Products Distributor

We were delighted and honored to be selected by Autodesk as their Learning Products Distributor for North America, commented Michael Fischler, CEO of ThinkEDU

Today, ThinkEDU expands its relationship with Autodesk, Inc., as the new North America Learning Products Distributor. ThinkEDU will manage the Autodesk Authorized Training Centers (ATCs), Authorized Academic Partners (AAPs), and Membership Training Providers (MTPs) in North America by delivering expert instructor-led training across the Autodesk product portfolio. ThinkEDU provides these training channels with program expertise, business development, operational assistance and marketing support.

“We were delighted and honored to be selected by Autodesk as their Learning Products Distributor for North America,” commented Michael Fischler, CEO of ThinkEDU. “Our past relationship with Autodesk, along with our vast experience focused on the education channel, gives us a unique perspective on assisting partners who wish to expand their business into this channel. We also look forward to recruiting new candidates who wish to join Autodesk education programs.”

Autodesk AAPs use their knowledge of education and learning to help students and educators select the right software tools for their needs, including hands-on support, which enables integration of technology into the school’s course curriculum.

Autodesk ATCs offer skilled instructors in quiet classroom settings utilizing sample projects and exercises that emphasize real-world, practical applications. Autodesk customers and students who attend ATC classes will gain product expertise through a variety of courses, while preparing for an Autodesk Certification and entry into future job markets or new job roles.

About ThinkEDU

Based in Frisco, Texas, ThinkEDU operates thousands of online technology stores for college bookstores, academic consortiums and schools. ThinkEDU is also an Autodesk Learning Products Distributor for North America. For more information on how to become an Autodesk Education Partner, contact ThinkEDU at autodesk@thinkedu.desk-mail.com or go to http://www.thinkEDU.com to learn more about our company.

