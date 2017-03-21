Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for the Russian Federation. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



A new version of “GOST 17.2.3.02-201: International Standard Regulations for Establishing the Permissible Limits of Harmful Pollutants Emissions from Industrial Enterprises” replaced “GOST 17.2.3.02-78: Natural Protection of the Atmosphere, Regulations for Establishing Permissible Emission Levels of Noxious Pollutants from Industrial Enterprise.”

“Order No. 387 of 4 August 2016 on the Approval of Statistic Instruments for the Organizations of the Federal Statistical Monitoring of Agricultural Activities and the Environment” replaced “Order No. 441 of August 9, 2012.”

“Decree No. 913 of 13 September 2016 on the Fee Rates Payable for the Negative Impact on the Environment and on the Additional Coefficients” replaced “Decree No. 344 of June 12, 2003.”

The “List of Polluting Substances for Which State Regulation Measures Aimed at Environmental Protection are Applied, Direction No. 1316 of 8 July 2015” was added to the protocol.

“Order No. 445 of 18 July 2014 on the Adoption of the Federal Waste Classification Catalogue” replaced “MNR Order No. 786 of December 2, 2002, Approving the Federal Waste Classification Catalogue.”

“Order No. 536 of 4 December 2014 on the Criterial for Assigning Wastes to Environmental Hazard Classes I-V” replaced “MNR Order No. 511 of June 15, 2001 on Approval of the Criteria for Assigning Environmental Hazard Classes to Wastes.”

“Decree No. 712 of 16 August 2013 on the Approval of Certificates/Passports for Class I-IV Wastes” replaced “MNR Order No. 785 of December 2, 2002, Approving Hazardous Waste Certificates/Passports.”

“Criteria for Assigning Wastes to Classes I - V Depending on their Negative Impact on the Environment, Order No. 536 of 4 December 2014” was added to the protocol.

“Procedure for Assigning Wastes to Hazard Classes I - IV, Order No. 541 of 5 December 2014” was added to the protocol.

“Decree No. 1062 of 3 October 2015 on the Licensing of Activities Involving Collection, Transportation, Processing, Utilization, Neutralization and Disposal of Class I-IV Wastes” replaced “Government Decree No. 255 of March 28, 2012 on Approval of the Statement on the Licensing Requirements for the Neutralization”

“Decree No. 913 of 13 September 2016 on the Fee Rates Payable for the Negative Impact on the Environment and on the Additional Coefficients” replaced “Government Decree No. 344 of June 12, 2003, on Charges for Air Emissions from Stationary and Mobile Sources, Discharges of Pollutants to Bodies of Water, and Waste Disposal.”

“Order No. 230 of 19 October 2009 on the Adoption of Statistical Tools for the Organisation of Federal Statistical Monitoring of Water Use” replaced “Goskomstate Decree No. 110 of November 13, 2000, Approving Tools for Statistical Surveys of Geological Resources, Geological Prospecting Activities, Water Use and Pollution Fees.”

“Rules for Hot Water Supply, Decree No. 642 of 29 July 2013” was added to the protocol.

“Decree No. 644 of 29 July 2013 on the Rules for the Cold Water Supply and Discharge and on Amending of Certain Governmental Decrees of the Russian Federation” was added to the protocol.

“Decree No. 162 of 25 February 2000 on the List of Hard or Harmful Types of Work or Works with Hazardous Conditions Where the Use of Female Labour is Prohibited” was added to the protocol.

“Decree No. 163 of 25 February 2000 on the List of Works with Harmful or Hazardous Conditions Where the Use of Workers Under 18 is Prohibited” was added to the protocol.

“Order No. 216 of 19 June 2013 on the Approval of Statistical Tools for the Organisation of the Federal Statistical Monitoring over Occupational Injuries, Healthcare Industry and the Natural Movement of the Population” was added to the protocol.

“Order No. 357 of 3 August 2015 on the Approval of the Statistical Tools for the Organisation of Statistical Monitoring/Tracking of the Number of Workers, Salaries and Working Conditions and on the Activities in the Field of Education, Science and Information Technologies” has replaced “Decree 184 of August 26, 2009, on the Approval of Statistical Tools for the Organisation of Statistical Monitoring/Tracking of the Number of Workers, Salaries and Working Conditions.”

“Order No. 552n of 17 August 2015 on the Occupational Safety Rules for Working with Instruments and Devices” was added to the protocol.

“Order No. 116 of 25 March 2014 on the Adoption of the Federal Norms and Rules for the Safe Operation of Major Hazard Installations Equipment Operating under Excessive Pressure is Used” replaced “Gosgortekhnadzor (GGTN) Decree No. 91 of June 11, 2003, on Approval of PB 03-576-03, Rules of Installation and Safe Operation of Vessels Operating Under Pressure.”

“Order No. 328n of 24 July 2013 on the Occupational Safety Rules for the Operation of Electrical Installations” replaced “POT RM-016-2001 of July 1, 2001, Approving RD 153-34.0 03.150-00, Safety Rules for Electrical Installations/Devices.”

“Order No. 1101n of 23 December 2014 on the Occupational Safety Rules for Electric and Gas Welding Works” replaced “POT RM-020-2001, Cross-sectoral Rules on Health and Safety for Electric and Gas Welding Works.”

“Order No. 642n of 17 September 2014 on the Occupational Safety Rules for Loading and Unloading Works and Cargo Handling” replaced “Ministry of Labor and Social Development Decree No. 16 of March 20, 1998, on Approval of POT RM-007-98, Inter-Industrial Safety Rules for Workers Employed in Loading/Unloading of Loads.”

“Order No. 155n of 28 March 2014 on the Adoption of the Occupational Safety Rules for Works at Height (Overhead Works)” replaced “Ministry of Labor and Social Development Order No. 68 POT R M-012-2000 of October 4, 2000 Inter-Industry Regulations On Occupational Health and Safety For Overhead Work.”

“Technical Regulation of the Customs Union TR TS 011/2011 on the Safety of Lifts, adopted by the Customs Union Commission Decision No. 824 of 18 October 2011” replaced “Gosgortekhnadzor (GGTN) Order No. 31 of May 16, 2003, on Approval of PB 10-558-03 Design, Installation and Safe Use of Lifts (Elevators).”

“Order No. 305 of 11 August 2015 on the Approval of Administrative Procedure Licensing by RosTekhNadzor of Requirements to Operate Fire and Explosion Hazardous Facilities as well as Chemically Hazardous Facilities Belonging to Hazard Classes I, II and III” replaced “RocTekhNadzor Order No. 714 of December 12, 2012, on Approval of the Administrative Procedure of Licensing by RosTekhNadzor of Requirements to Operate Fire and Explosion Hazardous Facilities.”

“Government Decree No. 400 of July 30, 2004 on Approval of the Provisions for the Federal Service of Supervision over the Use of Natural Resources” replaced “Government Decree No. 401 of July 30, 2004, on the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Supervision.”

“Order No. 558 of 21 November 2013 on the Approval of the Federal Norms and Rules Safety of Facilities Using Liquefied Hydrocarbon Gases” replaced “PB 12 609-03.”

“Occupational Safety Rules for Construction Works adopted by Order No. 336n of 1 June 2015” was added to the protocol.

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.