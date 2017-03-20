Transcendent Designs, creators of Superscreen, just launched their first Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise $50,000 to bring the Superscreen, world’s first portable touch screen for your smartphone, to market. With 60,000 people on the pre-launch wait list, pledgers had more than doubled Superscreen’s funding goal in just over an hour, with more than $100,000 committed.

“The Superscreen could be to tablets what the invention of the smartphone was for MP3 players,” says tech influencer, Adryenn Ashley. “It has the potential to render them obsolete.”

The Superscreen provides full control of smartphones on a 4x larger and better, full HD 10.1″ display. Superscreen connects directly to a user’s phone via a secure, private connection - no file transfers, no clouds, no wires, no contracts.

The Superscreen has already garnered press in the HuffingtonPost, tech.co, ZDnet and on Jon Rettinger’s TechnoBuffalo.

Forget about syncing cloud storage over Wi-Fi. Take a picture on your camping trip with your iPhone 7 camera, then immediately pull out your Superscreen to edit the photo on a larger HD display - all without any syncing, because the image never left your phone.

How it works in 3 easy steps:

1. Users download the iOS or Android apps on their smartphone

2. They sync it to the Superscreen via a secure wireless connection

3. With no delay, Superscreen mirrors what they see on their screen, on a 4x bigger display

Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brentmorgan/superscreen

Images, short videos, and GIFs: https://goo.gl/5UuIgk

Campaign duration: March, 20th - April, 19th

The power and features of a $600 iPad Pro in a $99 device, exclusively on Kickstarter

Shipping starts December 2017 - pilot units to media and early backers September 2017

Prices start at just $99 (67% off expected retail $299), incl. free US & EU shipping

Backers can choose between 2 colors: Midnight Black and Ivory White

Superscreen’s patent pending technology requires no file transfers, no clouds, no wires, no monthly contracts

After installing the iOS or Android app on a smartphone, the Superscreen works from 100 feet (30m) away

Supports the latest 98% of iOS devices and the latest 97% of Android smartphones

Supports Apple Pencil, Apple Watch and wearable devices

Technical specs:

2560x1600 Full HD 2K Display

4GB RAM, 2GHz Quad Core processor

Size - 241.8 mm x 172.6 mm x 8.0 mm (9.52" x 6.79" x 0.31")

Weight - 450g (0.99 lbs)

2MP front and 5MP back high-res cameras

88 dB built-in dual high-fidelity speakers that play while phone is on mute

USB-C 3.1 connector on the bottom

Uses 70% less battery than if you were actually using your smartphone in hand

Battery - 6,000 mAhr/3.7V/12 hours

Built in 4.1. Bluetooth so you can sync your already existing devices

Touch recognition technology to compliment Touch ID devices

The target market is people who use their smartphones for everything and would appreciate the increased functionality of a larger HD screen for activities like:

TV and video watching (Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, Fox Sports)

Social networking (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest)

Online shopping and search (Amazon, Google)

Online news and book reading

Creative applications (Photo editing, use of Apple Pencil)

Business applications

Online education

Casual gaming

Everything a smartphone display offers, on a 4x bigger screen

About:

Brent Morgan, the founder of Transcendent Designs, is a lifelong entrepreneur and inventor who currently holds 49 patents in the United States and abroad. As an entrepreneur, he has marketplace designs for high-tech mobile, medical, renewable energy, exploration, satellite and military industries. Additionally, he has commercialized and sold five major product lines since company's founding in 1994.

He’s passionate advocate for science and technology, particularly as it relates to product engineering, design & manufacturing. His focus lies not only in solving problems but recognizing, and even predicting them before they materialize. Ultimately, he wants to participate in creating a less complicated and more interesting life for as many people in this world as possible.

As one of his heroes and favorite inventor, Albert Einstein, famously said, "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.”