zumBrunnen, Inc., an independent building consulting firm, is presenting an educational session at the LeadingAge Georgia & South Carolina Annual Conference & Expo being held March 27-29, 2017 in Hilton Head, SC. Representatives from zumBrunnen will also be available in the expo area to answer questions about facility condition assessments, capital replacement planning, construction monitoring and other building-related services.

Business Continuity Planning Beyond Regulatory Disaster Plans & New Energy Codes Regulations:

Doug McMillan, P.E., President of zumBrunnen, and Russ Bell, Executive Director of Finlay House, are co-presenting an educational workshop titled "Business Continuity Planning Beyond Regulatory Disaster Plans & New Energy Codes Regulations" on March 28 from 2:00 – 3:30 PM.

Green building policies and energy conservation guidelines will continue to get more stringent over time so it is imperative to find new ways to improve the energy efficiency of both residential and commercial buildings. This session will discuss new trends in both design, construction, and mandated reporting and benchmarking as well as basic energy savings initiatives that owners can access in existing facilities as part of their normal operating procedures and capital replacement plan. In addition, an introductory session on the foundations of a business continuity plan will be featured to include the planning life cycle and overview of the components of a complete plan for governance and strategic policy, risk assessment, crisis response planning, implementation, and testing.

About Doug McMillan, P.E.:

Doug McMillan, P.E., is President of zumBrunnen, Inc. He began his engineering career in 1980, and he joined zumBrunnen, Inc. in 1998. McMillan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA. He is a former Resident Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and he is a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). McMillan is a licensed professional Civil Engineer in the state of California.

“For over 25 years, our firm has partnered with hundreds of senior living providers assisting them in evaluating buildings, creating accurate budgets and successfully managing their facilities,” says Doug McMillan, PE, President of zumBrunnen, Inc. “Our senior living clients trust our team to help them with facility assessments, capital replacement planning, construction monitoring and other specialized services. We enjoy helping our senior living clients maximize the value of their facilities, and we are proud to be an active member of LeadingAge.”

About LeadingAge:

LeadingAge is an association of over 6,000 not-for-profit organizations dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging. LeadingAge strives to advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age. LeadingAge’s members offer a continuum of aging services including: adult day services, home health, community services, senior housing, assisted living residences, continuing care retirement communities and nursing homes. For more information, please visit http://www.LeadingAge.org.

About zumBrunnen, Inc.:

zumBrunnen, Inc. was founded in 1989. With offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the firm specializes in construction consulting, property condition assessments, facility condition assessments, long-range capital replacement budgets, reserve studies and other building-related services for a diverse list of national and select international clients. The firm is also recognized for their proprietary FacilityForecast® Software System, a unique facilities condition assessment and budgeting tool designed to forecast and manage “life term” capital replacement expenses and to provide custom reserve funding plans designed to their client's business model.

The firm has completed notable projects in a variety of market sectors including senior living, educational, multi-family, student housing, healthcare, institutional, mixed use, retail, office, warehouse, industrial, hospitality and public assembly. The firm is involved with numerous associations including LeadingAge (at a national level), LeadingAge North Carolina, LeadingAge Florida, LeadingAge Georgia, LeadingAge Illinois, American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), Community Associations Institute Georgia (CAI-GA), Community Associations Institute North Carolina (CAI-NC), Community Associations Institute South Carolina (CAI-SC) and Community Associations Institute Southeast Florida (CAI-SEFL). For more information, please visit http://www.zumbrunnen.com.