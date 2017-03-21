“The future of all customer service is in messaging. By building a fully integrated digital customer engagement platform, we can provide a comprehensive solution with the best of social and messaging, enabling our clients to engage their customers."

Conversocial, a leading social customer engagement platform, announced today its acquisition of HipMob, a Y Combinator Alumnus that developed an integrated live chat platform for websites and mobile apps. The acquisition paves the way for Conversocial to extend its best-in-class digital customer engagement platform to better serve customers who prefer web-based chat channels and in-app messaging on mobile for customer care.

As a leader in social customer engagement, Conversocial’s acquisition of HipMob reflects its leading market position, enabling brands to fully optimize customer care agents on a single platform fully integrated across social, messaging and chat. As companies increasingly experience social volumes spikes during crisis situations, it's critical that customer care teams are able to seamlessly shift between channels. This acquisition will soon enable Conversocial to deliver clients live chat integration quickly, with functionality across all channels including web, iOS and Android.

“The future of all customer service is in messaging. By building a fully integrated digital customer engagement platform, we can provide a comprehensive solution with the best of social and messaging, enabling our clients to engage their customers wherever they are,” said Joshua March, CEO and Founder of Conversocial. “HipMob is a natural fit for Conversocial and will provide us with the ability to seamlessly integrate web-chat and in-app chat functionality at scale. We see this acquisition as a vital extension to our platform, ultimately capturing and engaging those customers who favor web-based chat and enabling our clients to provide a seamless customer experience across all digital channels, on a single platform. Bringing best practices established on social channels into web-chat interfaces promises to continue to deliver a personal and human customer experience, strengthen customer loyalty and brand recognition and improve the bottom line.”

Conversocial is the platform of choice for globally leading brands including Google, Hyatt, Sprint, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Tesco and more. By enabling brands to engage their customers in real-time over Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, SMS and more, they can quickly respond to their customers’ needs, easily and effectively. Today’s mobile, social consumers expect to have intimate experiences on social media and demand the same when dealing with customer service. Intimate, real-time, and convenient customer engagement is what Conversocial consistently delivers to its clients, at scale.

“As prominent as customer engagement has become over social channels, live chat and in-app messaging remain a go-to channel for customers. Becoming a part of Conversocial’s industry leading platform is testament to the power of multi-channel engagement and will serve to broaden and strengthen the relationship between customer and brand,” said Ayo Omojola, Founder & CEO of HipMob. “The social engagement principles forged by Conversocial represent the evolution of how web-chat and in-app messaging will be used to maintain a positive human experience for customers who prefer to use a wide array of channels.”

About Conversocial:

Conversocial (@conversocial / http://www.conversocial.com) is a leading customer engagement platform for today’s always-on mobile, social customer. Delivering a unified approach to a new generation of customer interaction, Conversocial enables hundreds of global brands including Hyatt, Sprint, Tesco, Alaska Airlines and more to ensure they are supporting in-the-moment resolution, at scale, to drive profitable and lasting relationships. Socially empowered consumers have a voice and a choice, requiring brands to engage across multiple channels including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, SMS, Instagram, Google Play Store Reviews, YouTube and more, while offering seamless consistency and cohesion. Conversocial creates a clear path for engagement that combines best-in-class technology and world-class services.

Conversocial is a Twitter Certified Partner, Official Instagram Partner and a Facebook Preferred Developer. For more information, visit @conversocial / http://www.conversocial.com.