Karyn Schoenbart Is New Chief Executive Officer of The NPD Group

The NPD Group, a global provider of information and advisory services, announced that Karyn Schoenbart has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tod Johnson will continue full time as Executive Chairman.

“This promotion, to a large extent, reflects how we are operating today and supports our goals to develop our leadership and continue on our trajectory of successful growth. It recognizes Karyn’s contributions, including leading the transformation of our company with the introduction of more consultative business solutions which complement our tracking data in more than 20 industries,” said Johnson.

A 30+ year veteran of NPD, Karyn Schoenbart has held positions spanning numerous functions and divisions. Most recently, she was President and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing NPD’s global Commercial Practices, Product, IT, and Operations. Previously, she was President of NPD’s Syndicated Tracking Services, where she launched the first POS tracking services in North America for Prestige Beauty, Fashion, Footwear, and Housewares. Prior to that, she headed the firm’s largest Custom division, which was subsequently sold to Ipsos. Schoenbart is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2017 Legacy Award from Women in Consumer Technology, an organization that promotes the advancement of women in consumer technology. She also received the 2016 Long Island Brava Award, which recognizes high-impact female business leaders, and was named one of the Top 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market for 2016 and 2015 by the CEO Connection. She sits on the board of directors of The Resolution Project, a non-profit organization that develops socially responsible young leaders.

Tod Johnson served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NPD and its predecessors since 1971. Considered an expert in his field for more than 40 years, he has been a Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary, and Director of the Advertising Research Foundation and was elected to the Market Research Council Hall of Fame in 2011. He is a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Carnegie Mellon University, his alma mater. He is an Associate Director of The Metropolitan Opera, and he serves on the boards of Catalina Marketing and CivicScience, an NPD-backed survey technology company.

In her new role, Schoenbart will continue to oversee global operations and execution of the business while working with Johnson on strategy. Johnson will intensify his focus on long-term planning, research and special initiatives.

“Tod is a true visionary who pioneered sales tracking and changed the way business is done in our industries, from introducing the first point-of-sale tracking service for toys and other industries to launching new methodologies like Checkout Tracking receipt harvesting. I am looking forward to continuing our partnership and upping our game by delivering more thought leadership and client value, on a global scale. As the world around us changes, NPD will keep evolving and innovating to help brands and retailers address new challenges and opportunities,” said Schoenbart.

About The NPD Group, Inc.

The NPD Group provides market information and business solutions that drive better decision-making and better results. The world’s leading brands rely on us to help them get the right products in the right places for the right people. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, consumer electronics, diamonds, e-commerce, entertainment, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, technology, toys, video games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.